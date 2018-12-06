Everything You Need to Know for #Hometown18

TONIGHT! It's the biggest show of the year with Hometown Holiday '18! Six artists! One stage! Plus YOU! Luke Combs, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan Davis, and Mitchell Tennpenny! What a line up! Make sure to use this hashtag on your posts ---> #Hometown18!

Everything you need to know for tonight to get there on time, find your seats, and get a holiday celebration beverage is below.

Meet and Greet & VIP Doors at 6 pm

Doors Open General Public: 6:30 pm

Meet & Greets begin at 6:30 pm

VIP Backstage Interviews: 7 pm

Show Kicks Off at 8 pm

Plus:

If you purchased a Premier Ticket or Meet & Greet Experience Ticket you should have received information via email. You can pick up these tickets at Will Call starting at 5PM and your early entry starts at 6:00PM through the Suite/Club doors

- All other ticket holders - Doors at 6:30PM & entry will be through the main doors to the venue

- Note that bags, including handbags and purses, may NOT be larger than 14" x 14" x 6". No backpacks are allowed in the building & all bags are subject to security checks before they can enter the building.

- Please review our Safety & Security Policies before heading to the building - https://bit.ly/2suefCs

- No professional cameras or cameras with detachable lenses are allowed in the building. Also no iPads, selfie sticks or video cameras. Mobile devices are fine.

- Parking is always FREE at the venue and at the Park & Ride on James Street. Please note there is NO event parking at Kent Station, violators will be towed

Where is the venue?

625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032

What time does the show begin?

8 pm, doors are 6:30 pm

Is this an all-ages show?

Yes

Where is the box office and when is it open?

The accesso ShoWare Center box office is at the venue (625 W James St, Kent, WA 98032).* The box office is open Monday - Friday from 10 am - 5 pm, and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays on event days open at 12 pm/noon.

*If you buy at the box office, you will avoid some service fees.

Where can I park?

There are over 1,500 free parking spots near the venue. Check out the parking map for more info. https://www.accessoshowarecenter.com/p.aspx?pID=about/parking&

Will alcohol be served?

Yes, beer and wine are available to all persons over the age of 21 with valid ID. There is a place to drink hard alcohol, but you have to keep your drinks in that area. You will not be allowed to take them to your seats. You can take beer and wine to your seats just like at a hockey game.

What can I bring into the venue?

Check out the venue policies for more information.

SAFETY AND SECURITY POLICY - ACCESSO SHOWARE CENTER

The accesso ShoWare Center has updated their safety and security policy. Enhanced security measures include the following:

Metal detector wands to be used at all points of entry*

Backpacks are prohibited from entering the arena

Bags, including handbags and purses, may not be larger than 14” x 14” x 6”

All bags, regardless of sizes, are subject to a pre-entry search

* If you are unable to be scanned with the metal detector wands, security staff will conduct a pat-down search.

If you have any additional questions regarding this policy, please contact the accesso ShoWare Center by phone at 253.856.6777 or [email protected].

If you have reviewed all venue policies and still have questions about Hometown Holidays, please contact Marketing Director Brian Thorpe at [email protected].

Let's get ready to party country Christmas style! Make sure to use this hashtag on your posts ---> #Hometown18!