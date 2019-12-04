Everything You Need to Know about Hometown Holiday

Hometown Holiday is December 5th at accesso Showare Center in Kent.

General Admission Doors at 6:30 pm and the show starts at 8 pm.

You can purchase wine and beer anywhere at the event and take the drink back to your seat.

If you want to purchase liquor drinks, you must be in the drink garden upstairs at the back of the venue. You will not be able to take these drinks to your seats.

Free parking at the venue

Here's all the information for our Meet & Greet and VIP guest including arrival time, how to get your tickets, and a map of where to go.

For our VIP Guests:

● Hometown Holiday takes place at the accesso ShoWare Center (325 W James St, Kent, WA 98032).

● There is plenty of ​free ​parking available at the venue.

● Doors to the accesso ShoWare Center will open for our VIP ticket purchasers at 6pm.

The show will begin at 8pm.

How do I get my tickets and check in?

● If you do not already have your tickets (printed or electronic), head to the ShoWare Center Will Call window (open at 11am). Bring your ID and the credit card you used to purchase the tickets.

● To gain entry to your VIP Experience, head toward the “Club/Suite Entry” door on the SW corner of the building and follow the signs to the VIP/Meet + Greet Entrance (map below).

● Please make sure that you have your ticket in hand and know the name of the original ticket purchaser.

● Have your photo ID ready. This experience is 21+. (FOR VIPS)

● At check in you will receive your drink ticket and your premium gift voucher. Please head to the merch booth to pick up your premium gift. Sizes are limited; first come, first served.

● 6:00pm - VIP doors open.

VIP Schedule:

● 6:10pm - Interviews begin in the VIP Experience party area.

● 8:00pm-8:45pm - First Guitar Pull ft. Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd + Filmore.

● 9:00pm - 10:30pm - Second Guitar Pull ft. Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane + Russell Dickerson

For Meet and Greet Guests:

Meet & Greet Schedule Schedule:

● 6:00pm - Meet and Greet doors open

● 8:00pm - 8:45pm - First Guitar Pull ft. Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd + Filmore.

● 9:00pm - 10:30pm - Second Guitar Pull ft. Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane + Russell Dickerson

How do I get my tickets and check in?

● Please arrive at the venue with plenty of time. We cannot allow late entry to meet and greets.

● If you do not already have your tickets (printed or electronic), head to the ShoWare Center Will Call window (open at 11am). Bring your ID and the credit card you used to purchase the tickets.

● To gain entry to your Meet & Greet Experience, head toward the “Club/Suite Entry” door on the SW corner of the building and follow the signs to the VIP/Meet + Greet Entrance.

● Please make sure that you have your ticket in hand and can provide the name of the original ticket purchaser.

● You will be checked in here and handed your commemorative laminate and Meet and Greet pass.

● Please reconvene at the Meet & Greet check in area in the concourse outside of section 107​ ​(map attached) to gain access to your Meet & Greet. Make sure you are at the check in about 15 minutes before your meet and greet begins. You will not be allowed late entry!

What do I get as a Meet and Greet ticket purchaser?

● Access to the meet & greet of the artist you purchased and have your photo taken with them by a station photographer. No personal cameras or phones will be permitted.

● A photo posted on The Wolf facebook page after the event.

● A premium seat to enjoy the show.