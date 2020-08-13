Everything You Need to Know About Seahawks New Protocols for 2020 Season

August 13, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Mitchell Leff / Stringer

Today would've been the Seattle Seahawks first pre-season game. Instead, it's the second day of training camp at the VMac. And things are very different with masks and plenty of safety precautions. 

The rosters are smaller. Usually you have 90 players in training camp, and now there's only 80. The evaluation of players is different, and the competition is more fierce. Players that are long shots to make the team will have a harder time to get on the roster without the preseason games to show their stuff. 

Let's start with the what the experts are saying about the 2020 Seahawks team. 

Coach Pete Carroll has been committed to health and safety even on the field. 

Russell Wilson and Greg Olsen are looking tight! 

8 years ago today Russell Wilson suited up as a Seahawk for the first time! Yes, the rest is history! 

Look at our QB!!!! 

Quinton Dunbar is back! 

First day of Training Camp in the books! Loving these videos!!! 

We'll be trying this move after lunch... lol 

Obviously the biggest change will be no fans... but we still love our Seattle Seahawks and pray for the season to begin! 

Go Seahawks!!!!! 

 

 

