Everything You Need to Know About Seahawks New Protocols for 2020 Season

Today would've been the Seattle Seahawks first pre-season game. Instead, it's the second day of training camp at the VMac. And things are very different with masks and plenty of safety precautions.

The rosters are smaller. Usually you have 90 players in training camp, and now there's only 80. The evaluation of players is different, and the competition is more fierce. Players that are long shots to make the team will have a harder time to get on the roster without the preseason games to show their stuff.

Let's start with the what the experts are saying about the 2020 Seahawks team.

ESPN ranks #Seahawks Linebacker Group going into this season as THE BEST in the NFL.



Bobby Wagner

K.J. Wright

Bruce Irvin

Cody Barton

Shaquem Griffin

Jordyn Brooks

Bobby Wagner
K.J. Wright
Bruce Irvin
Cody Barton
Shaquem Griffin
Jordyn Brooks
Ben Burr-Kirven

Coach Pete Carroll has been committed to health and safety even on the field.

Pete Carroll said yesterday he hoped his team could serve as an example for health & safety and today we see the #seahawks performing on field workouts with masks---- https://t.co/mDzWgGxKQm — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 4, 2020

Russell Wilson and Greg Olsen are looking tight!

8 years ago today Russell Wilson suited up as a Seahawk for the first time! Yes, the rest is history!

8 years ago today, Russell Wilson suited up as a Seattle Seahawk for the very first time in his first preseason game vs the Tennessee Titans. The rest is history. #Seahawks @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/1FTpkZtIYk — SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) August 12, 2020

Look at our QB!!!!

Quinton Dunbar is back!

Quinton Dunbar Cleared to Return After Robbery Charges Dropped. He will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list and allowed to return to the team for training camp. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/b1AcDxN3zx — SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) August 9, 2020

First day of Training Camp in the books! Loving these videos!!!

Following the first practice of 2020 #SeahawksCamp, Pete Carroll provided updates on a handful of players, including K.J. Wright and John Ursua. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 13, 2020

Obviously the biggest change will be no fans... but we still love our Seattle Seahawks and pray for the season to begin!

Go Seahawks!!!!!