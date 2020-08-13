Everything You Need to Know About Seahawks New Protocols for 2020 Season
Today would've been the Seattle Seahawks first pre-season game. Instead, it's the second day of training camp at the VMac. And things are very different with masks and plenty of safety precautions.
The rosters are smaller. Usually you have 90 players in training camp, and now there's only 80. The evaluation of players is different, and the competition is more fierce. Players that are long shots to make the team will have a harder time to get on the roster without the preseason games to show their stuff.
Let's start with the what the experts are saying about the 2020 Seahawks team.
ESPN ranks #Seahawks Linebacker Group going into this season as THE BEST in the NFL.— Emerald City Sporting News (@ECSN206) August 11, 2020
Bobby Wagner
K.J. Wright
Bruce Irvin
Cody Barton
Shaquem Griffin
Jordyn Brooks
Ben Burr-Kirven pic.twitter.com/EnHS7JKyQT
Coach Pete Carroll has been committed to health and safety even on the field.
Pete Carroll said yesterday he hoped his team could serve as an example for health & safety and today we see the #seahawks performing on field workouts with masks---- https://t.co/mDzWgGxKQm— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) August 4, 2020
Russell Wilson and Greg Olsen are looking tight!
Russell Wilson to Greg Olsen. #Seahawks @DangeRussWilson @gregolsen88 pic.twitter.com/9awD3Fu7Re— SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) August 12, 2020
8 years ago today Russell Wilson suited up as a Seahawk for the first time! Yes, the rest is history!
8 years ago today, Russell Wilson suited up as a Seattle Seahawk for the very first time in his first preseason game vs the Tennessee Titans. The rest is history. #Seahawks @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/1FTpkZtIYk— SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) August 12, 2020
Look at our QB!!!!
Russell Wilson is looking jacked this year! -- #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/0jYmdd7L2p— SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) August 10, 2020
Quinton Dunbar is back!
Quinton Dunbar Cleared to Return After Robbery Charges Dropped. He will be removed from the commissioner's exempt list and allowed to return to the team for training camp. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/b1AcDxN3zx— SeahawksUnited (@SeahawksUnited_) August 9, 2020
First day of Training Camp in the books! Loving these videos!!!
First day of #SeahawksCamp for our first-round draft pick, @JordynBrooks_. -- pic.twitter.com/1VqcGU8s7Q— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 13, 2020
We'll be trying this move after lunch... lol
Following the first practice of 2020 #SeahawksCamp, Pete Carroll provided updates on a handful of players, including K.J. Wright and John Ursua.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 13, 2020
Obviously the biggest change will be no fans... but we still love our Seattle Seahawks and pray for the season to begin!
Go Seahawks!!!!!