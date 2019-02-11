FGL's Tyler Hubbard And Wife Hayley Expecting Baby Number Two
February 11, 2019
Our country music family is growing again... Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley are preggers with baby number two!
They made the announcement with high fashion on the red carpet at the Grammy's!
The Hubbard family is growing. We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think.... boy or girl? [email protected] / @bauergriffin / @Getty entertainment
Tyler and Hayley's daughter Olivia is only a year old. So they'll be busy parents when baby number two arrives!
Congratulations to the happy couple and their growing family!