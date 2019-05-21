Fiddles, Steel Guitar, & Jon Pardi's "Heartache Medication".. Oh MY!

Jon Pardi is doubling down on that classic country sound, and we're over here like... yes yes YAAAAAS!

Jon Pardi had a big day yesterday! It was his birthday, he released a new single "Heartache Medication" the title track from a new album out June 3rd, and announced his very first headlining tour which he is bringing to Seattle in October! Woop!

Here's how Jon Pardi describes the new single,

“The single ’Heartache Medication’ has an ‘80s George Strait ’Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” Pardi says in a release. “That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record-it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.”

Let's give it a listen!