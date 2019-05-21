Fiddles, Steel Guitar, & Jon Pardi's "Heartache Medication".. Oh MY!

May 21, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Jon Pardi is doubling down on that classic country sound, and we're over here like... yes yes YAAAAAS! 

Jon Pardi had a big day yesterday! It was his birthday, he released a new single "Heartache Medication" the title track from a new album out June 3rd, and announced his very first headlining tour which he is bringing to Seattle in October! Woop! 

Here's how Jon Pardi describes the new single,

 “The single ’Heartache Medication’ has an ‘80s George Strait ’Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” Pardi says in a release. “That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record-it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.”

Let's give it a listen! 

 

Tags: 
Jon Pardi
Heartache Medication
Classic Country
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday May 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday May 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday May 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday May 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday May 13th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes