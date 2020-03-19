First Head of State, Prince Albert II of Monaco Tested Positive for Covid-19

The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.

In a statement Thursday, the palace said the 62-year-old is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his late mother, the former American actress.

The statement said Albert’s health is not worrying and he is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

In the statement, Albert urged residents of his tiny Mediterranean principality to respect confinement measures.

Albert is the second child of Princess Grace — formerly Grace Kelly — and Prince Rainier of Monaco. Albert became a five-time Olympic bobsledder and in recent years has been a global environmental campaigner.