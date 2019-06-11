First Pics: Randy Houser and Wife's Baby Boy Huckleberry

Congratulations to Randy Houser and his wife Tatiana on the birth of their son Huckleberry Randolph Houser.

They shared the first photo of "Huck" with People Magazine. Their son was born at 1:38pm, June 9th 2019 and Huck is a healthy 7lbs 6oz.

They look so content! Congratulations to the Housers! We can't wait to see more pictures of adorable Huckleberry!