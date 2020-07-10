Flags to Fly at Half Mast for Charlie Daniels

Tennessee is honoring country legend, the late Charlie Daniels with flags at half mast today.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that flags in the state will fly at half-mast from sunrise until sunset today.

"For me, I am most impressed by his legacy of faith. While he leaves behind a multi-faceted legacy, for me his legacy of faith rises above them all", Governor Lee said.

Charie Daniel's funeral is set to take place today at World Outreach Church, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Visitation was held Thursday (July 9) from 10AM to 8PM at Sellars Funeral Home in Mount Juliet, just outside of Nashville.

The Daniels family will held a patriotic-themed memorial on Wednesday (July 8) at 6:30PM outside the Sellars Funeral Home. The event was open to the public and featured honors from the military and an aircraft flyover as well as appearances from Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and more.

The country legend died on Monday morning (July 6) at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee at the age of 83. A statement from his publicist says he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, which resulted in his death.