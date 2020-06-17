Florida Bars and Restaurants Close Again a Week After Opening

Some Florida businesses have shut within one week of reopening as coronavirus cases spike in the state.

Six bars in northern and central Florida have now closed because of new Covid-19 cases that peaked on Sunday. The state’s health department confirmed two consecutive days with more than 2,000 new cases, breaking records set when the pandemic began in March.

This is happening after just one week since Florida’s second reopening phase that allows bars, cinemas and tattoo shops to allow customers with some restrictions, as mandated under Governor Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan.

Today in Seattle, Fremont Brewing shut it's doors after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. My husband and I rode our bikes by there on Sunday, and it was packed.

Governor deSantis denounced new coronavirus concerns on Sunday, as Donald Trump plans on staging this summer’s Republican convention in the state.

“I think it’s important for people to understand who is being tested now compared to who was being tested in March and early April when we had kind of our peaks then,” said deSantis.