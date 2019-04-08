Flying Fringe, Rainbows, and All the Fashion Risks at ACM Awards

The ACM red carpet was lit up with all kinds of flying fringe, fashion risks, and the hottest country stars on the planet!

One of our favorite looks of the night was hit or miss with some people. Maren Morris in a lavender dress with an epic train! Whatever you think of this look, Maren was owning it!

Then Maren's performance on stage included flying fringe, a spray tan, and lots of Cher hair!

We loved the biggest accessory of the night for Miranda Lambert was her new hubby! They are such a good lookin' couple!

Miranda's costume change for her performance had us all like, dang girl DANG!

Then there's the biggest winning lady of the night, Kacey Musgraves who had us singnig, "there's always a rainbow hanging over your head" AND apparently on your clothes too!

How about the head to toe American flag suit in the opening number wtih Tyler Hubbard of FGL?! It makes us wanna' stand up and say, "Saluuuuute"!

Can we just talk a moment about Luke Combs? He got all gussied up for the awards, and his fiance is gorgeous!

Then look at Luke while he sang, "Beautiful Crazy". He looked so good, and he sounded even better! He just got up there and belted it out!

Three awards! Dan and Shay were basically the only winners for the first hour and a half of the show! Congrats on your big ACM wins!

Reba is such a pro and rocked the stage as host and as a performer! We love you Reba!

It was also date night for a lot of country couples...

Some of our favorite flying fringe of the night... Carrie Underwood's!

Carrie's red carpet look was flawless too.. as always!

Miranda's second performance with George Strait was worth staying up late for... we want that fringe dress stat!

Get some of Luke Bryan is that gold lamme jacket!

Of course we have to say hello to our 2019 Entertainer of the Year and good dude... Keith Urban!