Flying Fringe, Rainbows, and All the Fashion Risks at ACM Awards
The ACM red carpet was lit up with all kinds of flying fringe, fashion risks, and the hottest country stars on the planet!
One of our favorite looks of the night was hit or miss with some people. Maren Morris in a lavender dress with an epic train! Whatever you think of this look, Maren was owning it!
One of our favorite #ACMawards red carpet looks with @MarenMorris!— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Then Maren's performance on stage included flying fringe, a spray tan, and lots of Cher hair!
It's like a #Hometown18 flashback! @MarenMorris @brothersosborne taking the #ACMawards up a notch!— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
We loved the biggest accessory of the night for Miranda Lambert was her new hubby! They are such a good lookin' couple!
#ACMawards Cute couple alert! @mirandalambert stepping out with her new husband! pic.twitter.com/lw3sDadhC1— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Miranda's costume change for her performance had us all like, dang girl DANG!
Dang girl DANG! @mirandalambert serviin' it UP on the #ACMawards stage!— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Then there's the biggest winning lady of the night, Kacey Musgraves who had us singnig, "there's always a rainbow hanging over your head" AND apparently on your clothes too!
There's ALWAYS a #Rainbow! -- #ACMawards— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
How about the head to toe American flag suit in the opening number wtih Tyler Hubbard of FGL?! It makes us wanna' stand up and say, "Saluuuuute"!
Gettin' the #ACMawards party rockin' with @Jason_Aldean & @FLAGALine!— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Can we just talk a moment about Luke Combs? He got all gussied up for the awards, and his fiance is gorgeous!
Lookin' good @lukecombs! #ACMawards— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Then look at Luke while he sang, "Beautiful Crazy". He looked so good, and he sounded even better! He just got up there and belted it out!
Just get up there and saaaaaaang! So. Damn. Good @lukecombs! #ACMAwards— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Three awards! Dan and Shay were basically the only winners for the first hour and a half of the show! Congrats on your big ACM wins!
Look at all that hardware! Congrats on your big #ACMAwards for Duo of the Year @DanAndShay!— 100.7 The Wolf (@SeattleWolf) April 8, 2019
Reba is such a pro and rocked the stage as host and as a performer! We love you Reba!
ICYMI: Reba dragged the entire male species and their sexism for a second year in a row. #ACMs pic.twitter.com/ovq6Pzv2YG— Adri -- (@adriananikkole) April 8, 2019
It was also date night for a lot of country couples...
The most beautiful couple. -- #ACMs @carrieunderwood ❤️ @mikefisher1212 pic.twitter.com/dDVeHPJod0— Carrie Crazy Dreams (@c_crazydreams) April 8, 2019
Date night at the ACMs!!!! - KU#ACMawards pic.twitter.com/b4rNIB7ds8— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 8, 2019
Nothing better #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/AHWiESQYyN— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 8, 2019
Some of our favorite flying fringe of the night... Carrie Underwood's!
.@carrieunderwood knows how to make a splash at the #ACMawards. pic.twitter.com/HMYJB5mzbO— CBS (@CBS) April 8, 2019
Carrie's red carpet look was flawless too.. as always!
✨ @CarrieUnderwood looking FLAWLESS on the #ACMawards red carpet! RT if you’re excited for her two performances tonight! pic.twitter.com/utZyqyxWCy— Universal Music Group (@UMG) April 7, 2019
Miranda's second performance with George Strait was worth staying up late for... we want that fringe dress stat!
Who’s singing with @mirandalambert @GeorgeStrait #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/pmFib00uNq— Sony Music Nashville (@SonyNashville) April 8, 2019
Get some of Luke Bryan is that gold lamme jacket!
.@LukeBryanOnline reacts to #AmericanIdol costar @katyperry's engagement to #OrlandoBloom on the #ACMawards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/Qxl6MHD8hu— PeopleTV (@peopletv) April 8, 2019
Of course we have to say hello to our 2019 Entertainer of the Year and good dude... Keith Urban!
THANK YOU!!! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/vM0hQ6O1uy— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) April 8, 2019