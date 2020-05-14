Food Life Line Giving Free Food Boxes Today/ Tomorrow

May 14, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Getty

Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Today and tomorrow Food Life Line is handing out free emergency food boxes to anyone who needs them. 

 This food is free and available to you, even if you don’t qualify for SNAP or EBT.

  • Northgate Mall TODAY 10 am - 12 pm 
  • North Bend Outlets TODAY 3 pm - 5 pm
  • Sodo Warehouse TOMORROW 10 am - 12 pm
  • Food Life Line TOMORROW 2 pm - 5 pm 

Each box contains 25 lbs. of shelf stable food. If you have more members in your family, you can get more food. 

Food Life Line also needs donations. $1 donation can be turned into five meals. $30 can be turned into meals for 3 - 5 days! Seahawks have helped donate! 

Donate or find more food banks here: 

 

Tags: 
food bank
food life line
Seattle
free food
covid 19

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Financial Branch Office Administrator Lori - 5-14-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Overnight Grocery Stocker Joe - 5-13-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Construction Company Safety Coordinator Conner - 5-12-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Mental Health Clinician Case Manager Gino - 5-11-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Lumber Salesperson Brooke - 5-8-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - 911 Dispatcher Mark - 5-7-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes