Food Life Line Giving Free Food Boxes Today/ Tomorrow

Today and tomorrow Food Life Line is handing out free emergency food boxes to anyone who needs them.

This food is free and available to you, even if you don’t qualify for SNAP or EBT.

Northgate Mall TODAY 10 am - 12 pm

North Bend Outlets TODAY 3 pm - 5 pm

Sodo Warehouse TOMORROW 10 am - 12 pm

Food Life Line TOMORROW 2 pm - 5 pm

Each box contains 25 lbs. of shelf stable food. If you have more members in your family, you can get more food.

Food Life Line also needs donations. $1 donation can be turned into five meals. $30 can be turned into meals for 3 - 5 days! Seahawks have helped donate!

From @DangerRussWilson to @JCrossover to @trapp07 to @seattlestorm to @LofaTatupu51, athletes and organizations are stepping up big to support the Food Life Line, Seattle's chapter of Feeding America. Awesome stuff. But there's a lot more work to do. https://t.co/GtPlPrrbkY — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) April 11, 2020

Donate or find more food banks here: