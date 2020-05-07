Former Seahawk Earl Thomas Held a Gunpoint by His Wife, Cops Report

NFL star and former Seattle Seahawk Earl Thomas got himself into quite a sticky situation last night, and it sounds like he is lucky to be alive.

The police say his wife held a loaded gun to Earl Thomas' head after she allededly caught him cheating with another woman. The entire altercation is explained in court documents and details a violent incident between Earl Thomas and his wife Nina Thomas and several other people. Thomas is the father of several children as well, so this is heartbreaking for the family. Below is Nina's story of what happened...

From TMZ Sports who obtained the following police report:

The Austin Police Dept. responded to a home in the Austin, Texas area at 3:41 AM after getting a call about a disturbance.

When cops arrived, they say "we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle."

Cops drew their weapons and ordered both Nina and Earl to the ground -- and they complied without incident. That's when the investigation began and things got WILD.

Here's Nina's story, according to court docs ...

Nina claims Earl, 30, left their home earlier in the day after an argument over the NFL player's drinking. She claims Earl's brother, Seth Thomas, picked him up.

But, a short time later, she decided to check on his whereabouts by logging into his Snapchat account -- and that's when she says she found video of Earl with another woman.

Nina says she used Earl's Snapchat account to track his location to a nearby Airbnb rental home ... and says she called up two other women to help her confront Earl at the pad. Nina also claims she grabbed Earl's pistol, a 9mm Berreta, in the process with the intention to "scare him."

When the women arrived at the house, they "discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women."

That's when Nina admits she pulled out the gun and put it to Earl's head -- stating "that she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire." But, cops say Nina was "unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber."

Cops say one of the women in the house shot cell phone video of the incident ... which they say shows Nina pointing the gun at Earl's head "from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina's finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged."

Fortunately for Earl, cops say the Ravens defensive back was able to wrestle the gun away from her.

Cops say the cell phone video also shows Nina striking Earl in the nose before it ends.

Cops also spoke with Earl, who essentially corroborated the story ... adding that Nina repeatedly hit him while he attempted to take the firearm away.

In an interview with Earl's alleged mistress at the scene, she claimed Nina also threatened her and the other woman in the house -- pointing the gun at them and yelling "I got something for all you hoes!"

The woman claims one of Nina's other friends was carrying a knife and swinging it aggressively during the altercation as well.

After speaking with everyone, cops ultimately arrested Nina and both members of her posse. Nina was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -- family violence, and later bonded out.

Mug shot Nina Thomas

Here's the thing... Earl Thomas was not arrested! And it gets more sad from here. Court records also show that Nina was also given an emergency protective order ... requiring her to stay 200 yards away from Earl and his alleged mistress.

Earl and Nina were married in April 2016 ... Russell Wilson and Ciara attended the ceremony.

What a mess!

Nina's attorney, Jonathan Goins says, "I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name."

Earl Thomas' statement on social media, "Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all prayers. Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it doesn't go as planned."

We will keep all those sweet kids in our thoughts and prayers and hope mommy and daddy are able to work through this.