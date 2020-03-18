Four Ways to Help with Loneliness While We're Social Distancing

There is research that suggests that loneliness can be just as dangerous for your health as smoking. So what do you need to do right now to help combat getting lonely?

Here's four things to help prevent you from getting lonely, going stir crazy, or both!

Exercise...daily! If you're already exercising, it is suggested that you do it every day and longer than usual. Practice social closening - set a goal to talk (not text) and actually make a phone call or set up a video chat with those who you love EVERY SINGLE DAY until this is over. Mindfulness - take time to medidate or pray. Both are clinically proven to reduce inflamation in your body and enhance your immune system. Try starting with 10 minutes a day. Do something nice for someone daily. Help someone out in some way. When you help someone else, you help yourself too.

Source: Washington Post Author: Amanda Ripley HERE!