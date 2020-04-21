Funniest Quotes People Have Said While in Quarantine... Serious LOL's!

A little humor goes a long way right now, and we've found some serious LOL's from what other's are saying about their time in quaratine. These quotes will get you giggling!

Here's some of the funniest quaratine quotes we've heard so far!

“Do we HAVE to go on another walk?” —Whiskey#quarantinequotes pic.twitter.com/10TlSB6LyI — Mae Burnya (@maeloitering) April 20, 2020

I heard an old lady at my work say she was going to put a glass of wine in every room of her house and go on a pub crawl...she’s 92! #QuarantineQuotes — leah (@itsleahbale) April 20, 2020

"Mommy put on her nice leggings, I guess she's going to the mailbox" #QuarantineQuotes — Erica Marasco (@EricaMarasco) April 20, 2020

I liked it better when Netflix and Chill didn’t involve the whole family. #QuarantineQuotes — Mark Rīter (@MarkRiter) April 20, 2020

My house has turned into Las Vegas. We are losing money by the minute, cocktails are acceptable at any hour, and we don't know what time it is. #QuarantineQuotes — Deanne Kasim (@DKasim) April 20, 2020

What time do you change out of your daytime pajamas into your nighttime pajamas?#QuarantineQuotes — Hannah's Meemaw #BlueWave #Resist #ComplicitGOP (@HMeemaw) April 20, 2020

" Now I understand why pets try to run out of the house when the door opens." #QuarantineQuotes — StratLadyK (@StratLadyK) April 20, 2020