Garth Brooks Shocks Idaho Crowd with Blake Shelton and "Dive Bar"

Garth Brooks surprised a crowd of 40,000 people in Boise, Idaho with The Voice coach Blake Shelton. They debuted their new duet "Dive Bar" for the super charged crowd of fans.

The performance was being recorded, so after they finished the song, Garth told the crowd, "You guys were phenomenal ... but they would like us to do it again, just for technical purposes."

"Are you telling me I sucked?" Shelton joked.

Before Garth and Blake sang the song again, Blake Shelton grbbed an acoustic guitar and performed his single "God's Country" for the fans. You can see all of it in the videoh here!