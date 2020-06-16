Get Tix for Garth Brooks Two Puget Sound Concerts!

Garth Brooks promised a Drive In Garth concert in 300 cities around America, and he's about to deliver two of those shows right here in the Puget Sound!

Two local drive-in theatres will broadcast a Garth Brooks live concert. Tickets are purchased per car, and we've heard it's $100/ car. Here's everything else we know:

Skyline Drive In - Shelton and Blue Fox Drive In at 8:30 pm

Oak Harbor on Saturday, June 27th at 8:30 pm.

Tix on sale Friday, June 19th at 9 am HERE!

Here's a few guidelines for the show from Garth's Ticketmaster page:

Garth Brooks is set for a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at drive-in theaters across North America, only on June 27.

The concert, filmed exclusively for this event, will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Produced by Encore Live, the concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.

The exclusive concert will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local public health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans.

Rules:

Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck. (RVs and limousines not permitted.)

All guests must have a seatbelt. No more than six people per vehicle.

No weapons, legal or illegal drugs, or alcohol allowed.

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime. Please check with your local theater for gate times.

Theater staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.

Guests must follow theater speed limits, cones and marked lanes.

Advertised start time is approximate. Show will begin as soon as the sun goes down.

Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Please see local theater for details.

Headlights must be turned off when facing the screen.

Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws.

Guests and staff will adhere to current CDC and state/local guidelines regarding social distancing as it pertains to the following in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Vehicle spacing

Entering/exiting your vehicle

Window guidelines

PPE for staff

Contactless payment and ticketing systems

Restroom management, guidelines and procedures

Prepare before you attend:

To limit car battery usage, bring a battery-operated radio to listen to the concert.

Have hand sanitizer and mask(s) available.

Download the concession app and online ticket purchase app.

Children should not be left unattended.

Once a vehicle or person leaves the theater, no re-entry will be permitted.

Shows will go on rain or shine.

No refunds.

In the event of severe weather, you will be contacted regarding a reschedule or a potential refund.

Know before you go! For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local theater.

