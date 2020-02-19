Get Your First Look at Kane Brown's Mini-Documentary "Velocity"!

February 19, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Get your first look at Kane Brown's mini-documentary "Velocity" dropping tomorrow right now! It shares how he became the fastest rising country artist to date, interviews with him and his wife, and his sold out headlining show at Staples Center in LA! 

The film will be released exclusively on Amazon. 

Here's your first look! 

 

 

