Get your first look at Kane Brown's mini-documentary "Velocity" dropping tomorrow right now! It shares how he became the fastest rising country artist to date, interviews with him and his wife, and his sold out headlining show at Staples Center in LA!

The film will be released exclusively on Amazon.

'Velocity’ provides an exclusive look into @kanebrown’s meteoric rise to superstardom, from his early days posting clips on social media, to his first headlining show at @STAPLESCenter. Watch the full mini-doc on our YouTube page (coming soon): https://t.co/gNwtvZdrrd. pic.twitter.com/V4EHlO28BX — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) February 18, 2020

Here's your first look!