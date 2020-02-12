Giddy Up Wolf Shedders! Watershed Fest Line Up is HERE!

February 12, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Watershed

Wolf Blog

Summertime just got hotter at The Gorge! The 2020 Watershed Festival Line Up is HERE, and we want to make YOU a VIP! 

Check out this line up! ON SALE Friday, Feb 21 at 10am at https://watershedfest.com/festival-passes/

Giddy Up #WolfShedders! @watershedfestival line up is HERE! Start winning tix TOMORROW with #MWP at 6:50 am & 8:50 am!

A post shared by Seattle Wolf (@seattlewolf) on

Win the VIP experience every morning this week with the Morning Wolfpack at 6:50 am and 8:50 am! 

New smart speaker at home? Ask yours to “Play 100 Point Seven The Wolf.” More info:  https://www.radio.com/seattlewolf/listen

Watershed Festival
The Gorge
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

