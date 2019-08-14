Go Behind the Scenes; Cole Swindell "Love You Too Late" Video Shoot

August 14, 2019
DeAnna Lee
18 days... YES we are counting! 18 days til' Throwdown 19 with our headliner Cole Swindell! 

Now he's taking us behind the scenes for his new video "Love You Too Late"!  Turns out the totally bad ass female race car driver is a stunt woman! WOW! 

If you haven't already, get your Throwdown tix before they're sold  out!  HERE!  The show is Sunday, September 1st at Enumclaw Expo! It's an all day, family friendly country party! Come hang with us! 

