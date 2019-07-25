Go On a Double Date with A Country Music Power Couple!
Have you ever wanted to go on a double date with Kane Brown and Katelyn? What about Carly Pearce and Michael Ray? Or Scotty McCreery and his adorable wife Gabi? Even Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell! Well, here's your chance, and it's all for a great cause!
These country super couples are going on double dates with fans to help raise money for charity. So far over $100,000 has been raised. Here's how you can hook up with your favs!
New and existing Bumble users can enter the Country Couples for a Cause contest via Bumble’s app for a chance to win a double date with one of the aforementioned couples. Four Bumble users—and their guests—will be matched up with a country couple for a unique date that the country couple plans. Bumble will also make a $25,000 donation to each of the country couple’s charity of choice:
Carly Pearce and Michael Ray: The Ryan Seacrest Foundation
Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell: JDRF
Kane and Katelyn Brown: Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Scotty and Gabi McCreery: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
A panel of Bumble judges will determine the potential prize winners “based on the most thought-provoking and genuine answers to the contest submission.”
How fun would it be to hang with Michael and Carly?!! “When we’re not touring or on the road, one of our favorite things to do as a couple is to try new restaurants around Nashville,” says Michael Ray. “We can’t wait to plan a fun date night and share that experience with our fans.”
Double date anybody?? Me and CP are partnering up with @bumble to give y'all a chance to win a double date with us! And it all supports one of our favorite charities, the @ryanfoundation. All you have to do is download Bumble and match with the contest card in Date or BFF mode to win. Link in story. #BumblePartner
Or Kane and Katelyn?
Or Scotty and Gabi?!!
“Gabi and I have shared moments from our life together with our fans through social media, music videos and more so they can know us as real people,” says Scotty McCreery. “Partnering with Bumble is another great way to evolve that connection. We make a point to plan special dates often where we can enjoy being together and reconnect as husband and wife away from the craziness of what we both do in our outside lives.”
Wanna go on a double date with me and @gabimccreery? We’re partnering with our friends at @Bumble to give our fans a chance to win a date with us! The best part is Bumble is also supporting one of our favorite charities with this program, @stjude! Download the Bumble app now at http://bumble.com/country and match with the contest card in Date or BFF mode for a chance to win! -- #bumblepartner --: @sidneyashtonphotography
You know it would probably be a really fun date with Chris and Lauren with lots of dancing!
Haven’t seen her for 5 days.. Glad to be home for a few .. Date Night in Nashville! @laurenbushnell
Go get on Bumble now and get that double date!