Go On a Double Date with A Country Music Power Couple!

Have you ever wanted to go on a double date with Kane Brown and Katelyn? What about Carly Pearce and Michael Ray? Or Scotty McCreery and his adorable wife Gabi? Even Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell! Well, here's your chance, and it's all for a great cause!

These country super couples are going on double dates with fans to help raise money for charity. So far over $100,000 has been raised. Here's how you can hook up with your favs!

New and existing Bumble users can enter the Country Couples for a Cause contest via Bumble’s app for a chance to win a double date with one of the aforementioned couples. Four Bumble users—and their guests—will be matched up with a country couple for a unique date that the country couple plans. Bumble will also make a $25,000 donation to each of the country couple’s charity of choice:

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray: The Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell: JDRF

Kane and Katelyn Brown: Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Scotty and Gabi McCreery: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

A panel of Bumble judges will determine the potential prize winners “based on the most thought-provoking and genuine answers to the contest submission.”

How fun would it be to hang with Michael and Carly?!! “When we’re not touring or on the road, one of our favorite things to do as a couple is to try new restaurants around Nashville,” says Michael Ray. “We can’t wait to plan a fun date night and share that experience with our fans.”

Or Kane and Katelyn?

✌-- A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Feb 22, 2019 at 1:31pm PST

Or Scotty and Gabi?!!

“Gabi and I have shared moments from our life together with our fans through social media, music videos and more so they can know us as real people,” says Scotty McCreery. “Partnering with Bumble is another great way to evolve that connection. We make a point to plan special dates often where we can enjoy being together and reconnect as husband and wife away from the craziness of what we both do in our outside lives.”

You know it would probably be a really fun date with Chris and Lauren with lots of dancing!

Go get on Bumble now and get that double date!