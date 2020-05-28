Gov Inslee Eases Restrictions on Religious Gatherings
May 28, 2020
Even if your county is in Phase 1 in Washington, you can attend a religious gathering. There are certain restrictions on the number of people and where you can hold the gathering. If you're in Phase 2, the restrictions ease up even more. Below are all the guidelines:
In Phase One:
- Services must be outside
- Less than 100 people
In Phase Two:
- Services inside
- 25 % capacity or less than 50 people
In both phases these guidelines must followed:
- Must have Covid-19 supervisor
- Includes Weddings and Funerals