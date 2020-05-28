Gov Inslee Eases Restrictions on Religious Gatherings

Even if your county is in Phase 1 in Washington, you can attend a religious gathering. There are certain restrictions on the number of people and where you can hold the gathering. If you're in Phase 2, the restrictions ease up even more. Below are all the guidelines:

In Phase One:

Services must be outside

Less than 100 people

In Phase Two:

Services inside

25 % capacity or less than 50 people

In both phases these guidelines must followed: