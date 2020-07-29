Governor Inslee Pauses Phased Reopening Indefinitely

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has decided that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely.

I have indefinitely extended the pause on counties advancing phases in our Safe Start Plan.



Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise in WA. It is irresponsible to continue opening until we get this virus back under control.#MaskUpWA pic.twitter.com/aKhKOyNXdQ — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 29, 2020

Gov. Inslee has already tightened restrictions throughout the state for indoor activities for gyms and restaurants.

Last week, I reduced the allowable size of weddings and funerals and prohibited receptions to slow the spread of COVID-19.



Those rules will now take effect at 12:01 AM on Monday, August 10th. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 27, 2020