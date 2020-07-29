Governor Inslee Pauses Phased Reopening Indefinitely

July 29, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
David Ryder / Stringer

David Ryder / Stringer/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has decided that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely.

Gov. Inslee has already tightened restrictions throughout the state for indoor activities for gyms and restaurants. 

 

 

Tags: 
Governor Inslee
paused reopening
COVID

Upcoming Events

30 Jul
100.7 The Wolf's New Country Night Out with Matt Stell - CANCELLED Steel Creek American Whiskey Co.
05 Sep
Carrie Underwood at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair
10 Sep
Eddie Montgomery at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
11 Sep
Michael Ray at Washington State Fair - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
12 Sep
38 Special - Dancing in the Dirt Party - POSTPONED Washington State Fair Events Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Share Your Salary - Used Car Salesman Bob - 7-29-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Aerospace Machinist Jake - 7-28-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Hospital Midwife and Certified Nurse Laura - 7-27-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Horseback Riding Instructor Stephanie - 7-24-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Auto Dealership Finance Manager Steve - 7-23-20 Share Your Salary
Share Your Salary - Pathology Gross Technician Jolene - 7-22-20 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes