Governor Inslee Pauses Phased Reopening Indefinitely
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has decided that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of COVID-19 economic reopening will continue indefinitely.
I have indefinitely extended the pause on counties advancing phases in our Safe Start Plan.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 29, 2020
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the rise in WA. It is irresponsible to continue opening until we get this virus back under control.#MaskUpWA pic.twitter.com/aKhKOyNXdQ
Gov. Inslee has already tightened restrictions throughout the state for indoor activities for gyms and restaurants.
Last week, I reduced the allowable size of weddings and funerals and prohibited receptions to slow the spread of COVID-19.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 27, 2020
Those rules will now take effect at 12:01 AM on Monday, August 10th.
A month ago, Yakima had one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the country. Today, they have bent the curve and are one of the few counties in WA heading in the right direction.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 28, 2020
What changed? They went from 65% to 95% of people wearing masks.
#MaskUpWA pic.twitter.com/swLnR2doZT