Governor Inslee Shares New Guidelines for Restaurants/ Bars Reopening
May 12, 2020
Governor Inslee is now sharing guidelines for restaurants to be able to reopen in Washington.
Here are the new guidelines restaurants and taverns must follow:
- Hand sanitizer at entries
- 5 guests or less per table
- No bar seating
- Limited to 50% capacity
- Tables spread out
- Strongly suggested: Customers wear mask/ face covering when not seated.
As some counties move to Phase 2, we’re releasing guidelines for restaurants so they can operate while protecting the health of customers & staff.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 12, 2020
They may not open dine-in service unless their county has been approved & they meet all safety guidelines.https://t.co/8d0EOtBYYP https://t.co/zsqzywOPg0
Eight counties, mostly in Eastern Washington, have been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening. Phase 1 counties have about another week and half to apply to reopen.