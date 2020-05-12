Governor Inslee Shares New Guidelines for Restaurants/ Bars Reopening

May 12, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Getty

Getty

Governor Inslee is now sharing guidelines for restaurants to be able to reopen in Washington. 

Here are the new guidelines restaurants and taverns must follow: 

  • Hand sanitizer at entries
  • 5 guests or less per table
  • No bar seating
  • Limited to 50% capacity
  • Tables spread out
  • Strongly suggested: Customers wear mask/ face covering when not seated. 

Eight counties, mostly in Eastern Washington, have been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening. Phase 1 counties have about another week and half to apply to reopen. 

