Governor Inslee Shares New Guidelines for Restaurants/ Bars Reopening

Governor Inslee is now sharing guidelines for restaurants to be able to reopen in Washington.

Here are the new guidelines restaurants and taverns must follow:

Hand sanitizer at entries

5 guests or less per table

No bar seating

Limited to 50% capacity

Tables spread out

Strongly suggested: Customers wear mask/ face covering when not seated.

As some counties move to Phase 2, we’re releasing guidelines for restaurants so they can operate while protecting the health of customers & staff.



They may not open dine-in service unless their county has been approved & they meet all safety guidelines.https://t.co/8d0EOtBYYP https://t.co/zsqzywOPg0 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 12, 2020

Eight counties, mostly in Eastern Washington, have been approved to move into Phase 2 of reopening. Phase 1 counties have about another week and half to apply to reopen.