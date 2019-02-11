Grammy's Red Carpet to the Stage: Country's Sexy Fashion

February 11, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Wolf Blog

Country music fashion slayed from the red carpet to the stage at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards! Lookin' good y'all!  

Kacey Musgraves was the big winner of the night taking home the Album of the Year award for "Golden Hour". She's also the first female in 10 years (since Taylor Swift) who has won this award. Kacey also won along with best country song for "Space Cowboy" and best country solo performance for "Butterflies." She might need another hand to hold all these awards! Way to go Kacey! 

@spaceykacey has her hands full of GRAMMY gold! Congrats on taking home Album Of The Year -- Where would you keep all of your #GRAMMYs?



 

Her reaction to winning was priceless! 

Kacey Musgrave's red carpet look was on fire! 

The diva herself, Dolly Parton was in the house at the Grammy's! Looking more beautiful than ever and slaying that red carpet per usual! 

Red carpet, red dress, red shoes! -- #GRAMMYs



The Dolly Parton medley was one of our favorite moments of the entire show! 

We'll be dreaming about this medley for a long time. @DollyParton brought some of the best star power on tonight's stage -- What have been your favorite performances so far?



We could spend our entire snow day watching the Dolly tribute over and over! 

And the fashion... look at all of them together! Swooooon! 

Little Big Town always slays fashion with pops of color! 

Ready to honor @dollyparton at @musicares Person of the Year ✨



LBT had a costume change from the red carpet to the stage...

Grammys 2019. @karanmitchellmua @dickycollins @karlawelchstylist @gracewrightsell @tarynshumway



Kane Brown was looking sharp and his fiance is beautiful! 

Maren Morris is the queen of fashion, and she did not disappoint at the Grammy's from her red carpet look... 

adored wearing this couture tonight @galialahav . and thank you again @lorraineschwartz for the most beautiful jewels. // --: John Shearer



This is how you slay the red carpet...with the dress flip! 

To her stage look beside the legendary Dolly Parton... 

i know there will never be another Linda, but I was honored to sing her harmony with Dolly and Miley tonight. 5-year-old me is shaking.



Kelsea Ballerini was flawless on the red carpet! 

We even spotted Billy Ray Cyrus and his family on the Grammy red carpet! 

#GRAMMYs @tishcyrus @mileycyrus



Then look at all of them on stage together for the Dolly Parton tribute! 

Dan and Shay took home the award for "Best Country Duo"!

 

 

 

