Grammy's Red Carpet to the Stage: Country's Sexy Fashion

Country music fashion slayed from the red carpet to the stage at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards! Lookin' good y'all!

Kacey Musgraves was the big winner of the night taking home the Album of the Year award for "Golden Hour". She's also the first female in 10 years (since Taylor Swift) who has won this award. Kacey also won along with best country song for "Space Cowboy" and best country solo performance for "Butterflies." She might need another hand to hold all these awards! Way to go Kacey!

Her reaction to winning was priceless!

.@KaceyMusgraves' reaction to winning Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/EkvWteFkex — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 11, 2019

Kacey Musgrave's red carpet look was on fire!

The diva herself, Dolly Parton was in the house at the Grammy's! Looking more beautiful than ever and slaying that red carpet per usual!

The Dolly Parton medley was one of our favorite moments of the entire show!

We could spend our entire snow day watching the Dolly tribute over and over!

VIDEO: Katy Perry, Dolly Parton e Kacey Musgraves cantando "Here You Come Again" no #GRAMMYs 2019! pic.twitter.com/o789SxihIj — PKP MÍDIAS (@PKPsite) February 11, 2019

And the fashion... look at all of them together! Swooooon!

Little Big Town always slays fashion with pops of color!

LBT had a costume change from the red carpet to the stage...

Kane Brown was looking sharp and his fiance is beautiful!

Maren Morris is the queen of fashion, and she did not disappoint at the Grammy's from her red carpet look...

This is how you slay the red carpet...with the dress flip!

So the hair flip is over. It's all about the dress flip these days @MarenMorris #grammys pic.twitter.com/4O8JhhO5gc — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) February 11, 2019

To her stage look beside the legendary Dolly Parton...

Kelsea Ballerini was flawless on the red carpet!

We even spotted Billy Ray Cyrus and his family on the Grammy red carpet!

#GRAMMYs @tishcyrus @mileycyrus A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Feb 10, 2019 at 8:10pm PST

Then look at all of them on stage together for the Dolly Parton tribute!

Katy Perry con Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town y Maren Morris haciendo homenaje a Dolly en los #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/nU1XfWTe8z — KATY PERRY COSTA RICA ---- (@perry_cr) February 11, 2019

Dan and Shay took home the award for "Best Country Duo"!