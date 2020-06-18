Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Killing Tucker Beathard's Brother

You may remember a bar fight that happened outside a popular Nashville bar that ended with Tucker Beathard's brother dead from knife wounds. The accused killer, Michael Mosley has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of first degree murder/premeditated, one count of attempted first degree murder/premeditated and one count of assault.

This is such a wild story. Michael Mosley was allegedly assaulting a woman outside Dogwood Bar in Nashville when Tucker Beathard's brother, Clayton Beathard, 22, and his friend Paul Trapeni. 21, stepped in to help the woman.

“The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside,” according to a press release from Nashville Police in December 2019. “Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides.”

Mosley was captured on Dec. 25 in Cheatham County, Tenn., after a joint task force located him in a vacant house.

Clayton Beathard is the son of country songwriter Casey Beathard and the brother of singer/songwriter Tucker Beathard and NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard.