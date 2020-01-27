Gwen Stefani's Grammy Dress Had Special Hidden Meaning for Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton hit the red carpet together at the Grammy's last night with Gwen in a very special dress.

The "hidden meaning" behind the dress is so obvious, you might be like... oh yeah, I totally see that now DUH! Gwen wore a dress made of sea shells and told reporters, "I got to come to the Grammy's with Blake SHELL-ton. Get it? Shell-ton? Ba dum da"! Can you two be any cuter? Seriously!!

We just need more of this!

The many angles of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton -- #Grammys pic.twitter.com/pD00zBKxZA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 26, 2020

Blake and Gwen definitely get the cutest couple award of the night!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look happy as can be on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/uBNAsfF3ud — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 26, 2020

Then they performed their new duet "Nobody But You", and as if it weren't possible were even cuter and more in love!

See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani give the live debut of their duet “Nobody But You” at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/vWIzDl17al pic.twitter.com/vo8ua25LIO — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 27, 2020

Look at them...

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hold Hands as They Perform 'Nobody But You' at 2020 #Grammys https://t.co/DGLdjhtH7D pic.twitter.com/KopAOsl0vD — People (@people) January 27, 2020

They brought all the love to the Grammys!