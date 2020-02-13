Happy Galentine's Day to DeAnna Lee's Favorite Gals

Find your tribe and love them hard! That's what Galentine's Day is all about... celebrating all of the fabulous gals in your life! Grab your girl gang, and let's do this!

Some ladies like to do it up big, so I thought I would shout out to all the beautiful sunflowers in my life.

We've been holding auditions for DeAnna Lee Dance and the Boot Boogie Babes over the past month. We've gone through three rounds and two intense Call Back sessions. These ladies have had to bury their nerves and get it done! These are the gals in my life that get out there and live life to the fullest!

From Auditions Round Two, this is the Boot Boogie Babes and three very impressive hopefuls dancing one of the toughest, most intricate dances that we do; Locomotive!

Then there's all the fun we have each week with the photo booth! Yes, we do love us a good photo booth opportunity!

boot boogie babes

All of these gals are special to me in different ways! They're all just so beautiful!

boot boogie babes

We just love being together!

boot boogie babes

This is my tribe! And I love them, I support them, and I encourage them to keep reaching for the stars!

boot boogie babes

And if that weren't enough gals to love and admire, my cup runneth over with a Charleston tribe! It's our first ever franchise for the Boot Boogie Babes brand! Look at these Charleston beauties!

Official team photos are here! Say hello to our Charleston #BootBoogieBabes! pic.twitter.com/BF9oUkQEV3 — Boot Boogie Babes (@BootBoogieBabes) February 2, 2020

And my beautiful Charleston Boot Girls!

Official team photos are here! Say hello to our Charleston #BootGirls! pic.twitter.com/ey95xKQ5xE — Boot Girls (@boot_girls) February 2, 2020

Once upon a time I got to spend some quality time with my Charleston tribe, and I can't wait to get back and see Bethany and all the gals AND Jordan (we love him) in some much warmer weather!

boot boogie babes

It's just a feeling you get when you're with your gals! Today we celebrate that feeling! Happy Galentine's Day ladies!