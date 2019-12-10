Hello Baby Boom! All These Country Stars Had Babies in 2019
Whoa, look at all these babies that were born in 2019! There's 12... yes, some of the biggest super stars in country music had a dozen babies collectively this past year! That's a lot of hugs, kisses, and DIAPERS!
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher kicked things off Jacob Bryan Fisher was born Jan. 21!
Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good...
From Pistol Annies Angaleena Presley & Jordan Powell had little baby Phoenix Joleena Jean born on Jan. 22!
Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean bundle of joy arrive February 4th. Isn't Navy Rome adorable?
We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm✨ 7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness-- We love you so much baby girl!!
Just a little daddy/daughter bonding time today watching some ⚾️! I’m teaching her the game. She will be playin -- in no time. -- #Navy
Midland's Jess Carson & Camille Carson welcombed baby Rosalia Jean Carson on March 27!
Jake Owen & Erica Hartley welcome baby Paris Hartley Owen on April 29!
What a Mother’s Day it is... pretty special first Mother’s Day for @ericahartlein and myself with our new little nugget Paris Hartley Owen. --: @jackieophoto
Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton had a beautiful baby boy on May 12!
The most perfect Mother’s day...I wish all you Mama’s the happiest of days today! --
Randy Houser & Tatiana Houser named their first child Huckleberry Randolph Houser, and he was born on June 9!
My beautiful and brave wife, Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser. Huck was born on June 9th, 2019 and weighed in at 7 lbs. 6 oz. He’s handsome, healthy, and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Hubbard welcombed baby Luca Reed Hubbard on August 19!
One week ago this morning, Luca and his sweet soul came into our world! There were so many countless answered prayers we felt this day I don’t even know where to begin... Besides the obvious of the smooth, safe birth of a healthy baby boy, I’m so thankful Tyler was able to make it through all 3 shows last weekend and get home for the labor and birth. My body knew the moment (the second) he got home Sunday at 1am it was ready to get to work, since we only had a window of 3-4 days before the next batch of shows. So so grateful for my husband’s endless love and support. For all of the many prayers from everyone, for all the answered prayers, and for this little angel ---- #LucaReed #august19 #8lb11oz #Godstimingisperfect . . . --@katiekauss
Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon welcomed baby Scout Falcon Atkins on August 26th!
He’s here... Scout Falcon Atkins. More details at @people (link in bio)
Dylan Scott & Blair Robinson welcombed baby number two when Finley Gray was born on August 28th!
Beckett loves his little sister and so does momma and daddy. Everyone meet Finley Gray. Born today, 8 pounds 3 ounces and 20 inches long! I’ve watched my wife do this twice now and she is a rockstar!!!
And the babies just keep coming...
Brantley Gilbert & Amber Gilbert had Braylen Hendrix on September 9th!
A week already? Can’t believe my little Bray is a week old. It’s been a week of adjustments but I’m amazed that my heart can love Barrett all the same and then have a whole new love for little Miss Priss-- God is good. All you mamas out there, what was the hardest part of going from one to two kids? #babybray #barrettandbray #braylenhendrix #barretthardy #mamashearthasdoubled
Happy.... Healthy.... Blessed.... Thanks @people.... -- @rebel1.be1
Brett Young & Taylor Young welcomed their first child, Presley Elizabeth Young, on October 21st!
PRESLEY ELIZABETH YOUNG -- 10.21.19 Taylor, my wife. You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more! // My daughter, Baby P, you’re perfect. I am so head over heels in love with you I can’t even explain it. My world is forever changed because God gave you to me. I’m going to do so many things wrong, but I promise to never stop trying, or learning, or loving you as fiercely as is humanly possible. You are my angel, and I will never take for granted the beautiful gift God has given me in trusting me with you. I will always be your rock and your safe place. I am so proud to be your daddy and I am quite certainly the luckiest boy in the world. (Side note, no boys til you’re 30). ** @people article link in bio // -- @notbychase
And a pregnancy that we watched all year..
Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown had Kingsley Rose Brown on October 29th!
Canaan Smith & Christy Smith had Virginia Rose Smith on October 31st!
I’ve tried putting words to this but keep erasing them cause nothing says it. For now, I’ll just say thank you Jesus for the precious gift of life and unconditional love. Virginia Rose is perfect inside out. And so is her mom.
Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis welcomed their first child Eloise Larkin Davis on November 17th!
Excited to announce that Kristen and I have welcomed a beautiful baby girl...Momma and baby are both doing great, and I wanna thank everyone for the well wishes and love. God is good! --
Midland's Mark Wystrach and Ty Haney had babt Sundance Leon Haney-Wystrach on or around November 22nd!
“Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are doing great! So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support! The power of love and positivity is a real thing! Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! Happy Belated Thanksgiving from The Haney-Wystrach’s !
That's a lot of babies!!! And they are all so precious! Congrats to the happy growing families!