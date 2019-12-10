Hello Baby Boom! All These Country Stars Had Babies in 2019

Whoa, look at all these babies that were born in 2019! There's 12... yes, some of the biggest super stars in country music had a dozen babies collectively this past year! That's a lot of hugs, kisses, and DIAPERS!

Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher kicked things off Jacob Bryan Fisher was born Jan. 21!

From Pistol Annies Angaleena Presley & Jordan Powell had little baby Phoenix Joleena Jean born on Jan. 22!

This is everything... A post shared by Angaleena Presley (@guitarleena) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:42am PST

Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean bundle of joy arrive February 4th. Isn't Navy Rome adorable?

Midland's Jess Carson & Camille Carson welcombed baby Rosalia Jean Carson on March 27!

Getty Rick Diamond / Stringer

Jake Owen & Erica Hartley welcome baby Paris Hartley Owen on April 29!

Chris Stapleton & Morgane Stapleton had a beautiful baby boy on May 12!

Randy Houser & Tatiana Houser named their first child Huckleberry Randolph Houser, and he was born on June 9!

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Hubbard welcombed baby Luca Reed Hubbard on August 19!

Rodney Atkins & Rose Falcon welcomed baby Scout Falcon Atkins on August 26th!

Dylan Scott & Blair Robinson welcombed baby number two when Finley Gray was born on August 28th!

And the babies just keep coming...

Brantley Gilbert & Amber Gilbert had Braylen Hendrix on September 9th!

Brett Young & Taylor Young welcomed their first child, Presley Elizabeth Young, on October 21st!

And a pregnancy that we watched all year..

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown had Kingsley Rose Brown on October 29th!

Canaan Smith & Christy Smith had Virginia Rose Smith on October 31st!

Jordan Davis and Kristen Davis welcomed their first child Eloise Larkin Davis on November 17th!

Midland's Mark Wystrach and Ty Haney had babt Sundance Leon Haney-Wystrach on or around November 22nd!

That's a lot of babies!!! And they are all so precious! Congrats to the happy growing families!