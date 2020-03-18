Here's How We Can Help Seattle Service Workers During Covid-19

With the devastating news from Gov. Inslee this morning and the issued statewide closure of all restaurants and bars' dining rooms, service workers need our help now more than ever.



Seattle is one of the most expensive cities in the nation and the vibrant and friendly hospitality industry workers here will be struggling in the coming weeks to pay rent, put food on the table and cover their own expenses. I can empathize as a former server in a state where blizzards came every winter and deterred patrons from coming in to dine. Those slow seasons broke my spirit and bank account and I can only imagine the struggle to come for the workers of our favorite local establishments who don't have the option to work from home.



So, how can we help? A couple awesome folks have started a GoFundMe page (Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund) that you can donate to when/if you can!

If you are not in a place to donate, then you can help spread the word and share this link to your social media pages!