Here's How You Can Watch Kobe & Gigi Bryant Memorial Today

February 24, 2020
DeAnna Lee
The life and legacy of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be celebrated at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this morning. 

The public memorial service will begin at 10 am and will be live-streamed on ABC7, FOX11, CNN, NBA TV, BET Networks' digital platforms, CBS All Access, the Lakers' official website and social media accounts (Twitter, Facebook and Youtube), and Spectrum News 1.

The memorial will also be part of a special edition of Good Day LA show live from the Staples Center. E! News, FOX 11, and Entertainment Tonight will also broadcast the entire memorial uninterrupted.

#2, #24, #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together ❤️❤️----

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant -- (@vanessabryant) on

The memorial comes two days before the month-anniversary of the fatal helicopter accident, which claimed the lives of Kobe, Gigi, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan. The nine passengers, excluding the pilot, were parents and players from the Mamba Sports Academy girls’ team, who were on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks.

Proceeds from the tickets of Monday's memorial will reportedly be donated to charity.

Kobe Bryant
Gigi Bryant
