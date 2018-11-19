Here's Where You'll Find Luke Combs For the Holidays

November 19, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Jim Wright

It's been a whirlwind of a year for CMA New Artist of the Year, Luke Combs. Now that the holidays are here, it's time for this road dog to take some time off. 

Luke Combs plans to wind down a little over the next few weeks.

"I'm looking forward to going home and seeing the family and relaxing, and seeing all my friends and family that I haven't caught up with over the past year. There's been a lot of things can fall by the wayside when you're doing this as a career. I'm just excited to go see some old friends and family.” And maybe a little time to get some hunting in too? 

One Word. Smokedem!

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Rest up, because we're gonna party BIG TIME with you on Thursday, December 6th at Hometown Holiday! 

Listen all Thanksgiving weekend to win backstage passes to meet all of the Hometown Holiday artists! 

 

