Here's Where You'll Find Luke Combs For the Holidays

It's been a whirlwind of a year for CMA New Artist of the Year, Luke Combs. Now that the holidays are here, it's time for this road dog to take some time off.

Luke Combs plans to wind down a little over the next few weeks.

"I'm looking forward to going home and seeing the family and relaxing, and seeing all my friends and family that I haven't caught up with over the past year. There's been a lot of things can fall by the wayside when you're doing this as a career. I'm just excited to go see some old friends and family.” And maybe a little time to get some hunting in too?

