The Highwomen's First Single & Video is Here with TONS of Cameos!

The Highwomen's debut single and video, "Redesigning Women," is here! It was leaked at the 2019 CMT Music Awards that Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby were cooking up something good!

Brandi Carlile shared that the group was founded on the concept of women inspiring women.

“We all had Deana Carter, and Trisha Yearwood, and Tanya Tucker, and Pam Tillis, and Kathy Mattea. And we had the greats, we had Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Cline, Brenda Lee, Kitty Wells, too. But we recognized that we're in a time right now where our daughters don't have the same country music heroes that we had. Two women out of the Top 20 is not enough. Zero women on the Top 20 is not enough for country radio. We wanted to get together with compassion, and love, and tackle the problem of country music not being an amplifier for women, and we intend to do that."

It's like this song gives women a voice. We're not just objects for the boys anymore. We're "runnin' the world, while we're cleaning up the kitchen" as the lyrics say in "Redesigning Women". You tell em' ladies! This song kicks ass!

Watch for lots of cameos in the video from Tanya Tucker, Wynonna, Cassadee Pope, Lauren Akins (Thomas Rhett's wife), and Throwdown 19's Lauren Alaina!