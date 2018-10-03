Hometown18 Girl Power is on Point with Maren & Kelsea

Girls do it better, AND look 100% better doing it! Our girl power game at #Hometown18 is seriously on fire with Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini.

Hometown Holiday '18 is set for Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center. Get on that pre-sale: https://bit.ly/2OrrLCX

You don't get bigger in the female country artist arena than Maren and Kelsea!

We get to see Kelsea Ballerini every week on one of the biggest shows on TV...The Voice!

TONIGHT. Can’t wait for y’all to fall in love with the 6 incredibly special artists I’ll be coaching! Tune into #TheVoice at 8/7c and then watch Comeback Stage immediately afterwards online. pic.twitter.com/8GHOUFYa8g — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 24, 2018

We love you Kelsea!

And Maren Morris... where do we begin?!! Let's just say she's the real deal AND always real with herself and her fans be it good or bad! She owns it!