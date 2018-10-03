#Hometown18 Girl Power is on Point with Maren & Kelsea

October 3, 2018
Girls do it better, AND look 100% better doing it! Our girl power game at #Hometown18 is seriously on fire with Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini. 

Hometown Holiday '18 is set for Thursday, December 6th at accesso Showare Center. Get on that pre-sale: https://bit.ly/2OrrLCX 

You don't get bigger in the female country artist arena than Maren and Kelsea! 

We get to see Kelsea Ballerini every week on one of the biggest shows on TV...The Voice! 

We love you Kelsea! 

And Maren Morris... where do we begin?!! Let's just say she's the real deal AND always real with herself and her fans be it good or bad! She owns it! 

 

 

