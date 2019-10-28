Hometown 19's Chris Lane Is Married! We've Got Photos!

Hometown Holiday's Chris Lane is a married man, and we've got all the wedding photos!

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell surprised the world when People Magazine announced they were secretly married over the weekend! People.com is calliing it a "whirlwind engagement", and we're so feeling that. It seems like just a couple days ago that Chris Lane wrote "Big Big Plans" and proposed! People.com says, "Less than a year ago, they went public as a couple, began co-habitating in March, got engaged in June, and now just four months later, they’re husband and wife"!

Chris and Lauren married on Friday (October 25th) before 160 family members and friends in an indoor “secret garden” ceremony in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Lane, 34, said. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.”

“I feel like the luckiest girl,” said his bride, 29. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

Woke up a married man! ---- A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on Oct 26, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Chris Lane posted a few engagement photos for fans to enjoy!

These two are the cutest! Congrats to the happy couple!