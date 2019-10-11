Hometown Holiday 2019 Line Up Starts Monday!

October 11, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Hometown Holiday 2019 line up is HUGE! You are going to freak out when you see who all is coming! Make sure to be listening starting Monday at 7:20 am as the Morning Wolfpack begins to reveal the #Hometownn19 liine up! AND make sure you are signed up as a member of the Wolfpack->  HERE to get on the PRE-SALE!!!! 

Got any guesses?!! Who do you think is playinig Hometown 19?!! 

100.7 The Wolf Presents

What: Hometown Holiday 2019
When: Thursday, December 5th

● Hometown Holiday 2019 will be at Accesso ShoWare Center on Thursday, December 5th!
● Keep listening starting Monday, October 14th at 7:20 am to The Morning Wolfpack to see who is coming!
● Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18th at 10am!
● Sign up to receive emails by midnight on Wednesday to get the offer code for the pre-sale on Thursday at 10am!

