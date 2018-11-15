#Hometown18 Artists Set CMA Stage on Fire

November 15, 2018
As if Hometown 18 wasn't already set on fire with this incredible line up, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Kelsea Ballerini set the CMA stage on fire with four crushing perfomances! 

 

Maren Morris brought soul to the stage with Chris Stapleton and Mavis Staples. Like we can't even... this is SO good! 

 

Luke Combs won New Artist of the Year, then walked on stage with a spot on performance of "She Got the Best of Me"! 

Brothers Osborne teamed up with Dierks Bentley for "Burning Man" and had us all dancing in our living rooms! Then Brothers Osborne pulled a three-peat winning Vocal Duo of the Year! 

 

Kelsea Ballerini left us all mesmerized at her theatrics during "Miss Me More"! 

