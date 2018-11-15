Hometown18 Artists Set CMA Stage on Fire

As if Hometown 18 wasn't already set on fire with this incredible line up, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, and Kelsea Ballerini set the CMA stage on fire with four crushing perfomances!

Maren Morris brought soul to the stage with Chris Stapleton and Mavis Staples. Like we can't even... this is SO good!

Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris and Mavis Staples! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/EC47uTD7mh — Your Life In A Song (@LifeInASong_UK) November 15, 2018

Luke Combs won New Artist of the Year, then walked on stage with a spot on performance of "She Got the Best of Me"!

New Artist of the Year WINNER @LukeCombs gave us an incredible performance of "She Got The Best Of Me" on this year's #CMAawards! pic.twitter.com/w37hsE0qiq — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 15, 2018

Brothers Osborne teamed up with Dierks Bentley for "Burning Man" and had us all dancing in our living rooms! Then Brothers Osborne pulled a three-peat winning Vocal Duo of the Year!

Dang Brothers Osborne & Dierks are out here lookin like The Brood from the WWF Days! #CMAAwards #k105cma pic.twitter.com/08yg7YZgrW — Josh Michaels (@ImJoshMichaels) November 15, 2018

Kelsea Ballerini left us all mesmerized at her theatrics during "Miss Me More"!

We are living for this performance of @KelseaBallerini's new single, "Miss Me More!" #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/yoX2C2tt5Q — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 15, 2018

