#Hometown18 Artists Win BIG at CMA Awards
Hometown Holiday just got even bigger...if that was even possible! Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne took home two of the nights biggest trophys, and the Wolfpack is gonna be the first to be able to celebrate with them!
Luke Combs walked away with the CMA for New Artist of the Year!
New Artist of the Year WINNER @LukeCombs gave us an incredible performance of "She Got The Best Of Me" on this year's #CMAawards!
Whoa... Mom and dad, I love you. Nicole, I love you too. Lynn, Kappy, Sony, CAA, my road family, Big Machine publishing, Jonathan Singleton, everybody that believed in me, everybody in country music for inspiring me, and to the best fans in the world - thank you guys. God, I love country music, man. #CMAawards
Plus, Brothers Osborne pulled a three-peat at the CMA's winning Vocal Duo of the Year for the third straight year!
Congrats to the #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year, @BrothersOsborne!
We can't wait to see you on stage at Hometown Holiday!