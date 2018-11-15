#Hometown18 Artists Win BIG at CMA Awards

November 15, 2018
Hometown Holiday just got even bigger...if that was even possible! Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne took home two of the nights biggest trophys, and the Wolfpack is gonna be the first to be able to celebrate with them! 

Luke Combs walked away with the CMA for New Artist of the Year! 

And we were all like.....  YAAAAAAAAAAAAY! 

Whoa... Mom and dad, I love you. Nicole, I love you too. Lynn, Kappy, Sony, CAA, my road family, Big Machine publishing, Jonathan Singleton, everybody that believed in me, everybody in country music for inspiring me, and to the best fans in the world - thank you guys. God, I love country music, man. #CMAawards

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Plus, Brothers Osborne pulled a three-peat at the CMA's winning Vocal Duo of the Year for the third straight year! 

We can't wait to see you on stage at Hometown Holiday! 

See y’all tonight ✌-- #cmaawards

A post shared by Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) on

 

