Hometown18 Artists Win BIG at CMA Awards

Hometown Holiday just got even bigger...if that was even possible! Luke Combs and Brothers Osborne took home two of the nights biggest trophys, and the Wolfpack is gonna be the first to be able to celebrate with them!

Luke Combs walked away with the CMA for New Artist of the Year!

New Artist of the Year WINNER @LukeCombs gave us an incredible performance of "She Got The Best Of Me" on this year's #CMAawards! pic.twitter.com/w37hsE0qiq — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 15, 2018

And we were all like..... YAAAAAAAAAAAAY!

Plus, Brothers Osborne pulled a three-peat at the CMA's winning Vocal Duo of the Year for the third straight year!

We can't wait to see you on stage at Hometown Holiday!