Hootie & The Blowfish Are Getting Back Together

We knew and loved Darius Rucker's pop music before we fell in love with his country style. Well now we can have a little of both!

Hootie and the Blowfish are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album Cracked Rear View with a Group Therapy Tour alongside the Barenaked Ladies beginning in May.

Here's the boys getting back together. What a reunion this must be!

They appeared on The Today Show to make the big announcement this morning (Monday, Dedember 3rd).

And went back to the place where it all began...

We. LOVE. THIS! Hootie's Back!

Now go ahead and book a show here in Seattle, and let us relive the 90's all over again!