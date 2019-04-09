Hot New Couple: Check Out Cole Swindell's Girlfriend

April 9, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Admedia, Inc

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Cole Swindell introduced his girlfriend to the world the way most celebrities do... on the red carpet! 

Cole Swindell walked the red carpet on Sunday night at the 54th ACM's with his girlfriend Barbie Blank. You may recognize her from the WWE as Kelly Kelly. 

Ethan Miller / Staff/ Getty Images

 

Barbie Blank is also an actress and you may have seen her on WAGS. And this gal is all kinds of sexy! 

New York State of mind --

A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on

Good on you Cole! 

Caption this face --... suit by @fashionnova

A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on

Hearts are literally breaking everywhere... and she owns a Frenchie. 

Saturday stroll with my @happytea -- outfit by @aloyoga

A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on

Congrats to  the happy couple! Now post some photos together on your Instagrams so we can enjoy your new relationship! :) Yes, we are stalkers! 

 

Tags: 
Cole Swindell
ACMs
Hot new girlfriend
Kelly Kelly
Barbie Blank
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday April 8th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday April 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday April 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes