Hot New Couple: Check Out Cole Swindell's Girlfriend

Cole Swindell introduced his girlfriend to the world the way most celebrities do... on the red carpet!

Cole Swindell walked the red carpet on Sunday night at the 54th ACM's with his girlfriend Barbie Blank. You may recognize her from the WWE as Kelly Kelly.

Ethan Miller / Staff/ Getty Images

Barbie Blank is also an actress and you may have seen her on WAGS. And this gal is all kinds of sexy!

Good on you Cole!

Hearts are literally breaking everywhere... and she owns a Frenchie.

Congrats to the happy couple! Now post some photos together on your Instagrams so we can enjoy your new relationship! :) Yes, we are stalkers!