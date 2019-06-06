Hottest Performances And Fashion at CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards is always country's night to rock out! The fashion was banging and the performances were all on fire!

Maren Morris always rocks the red carpet! Plus Maren had a great accessory... her husband, Ryan Hurd!

This performance of "Beer Never Broke My Heart" with Luke Combs makes us wish it was already November, and we were at the Tacoma Dome... and his wife singing along to the song at the top of her lungs has us all in the feels!

.@LukeCombs rocked the stage tonight at the #CMTawards with "Beer Never Broke My Heart" pic.twitter.com/iAVO3cbmvJ — CMT (@CMT) June 6, 2019

Kane Brown kicked things off with "Short Skirt Weather"! YAAAAAS!

Trisha Yearwood was there to present Carrie Underwood with Video of the Year!! We love her!

The legendary @trishayearwood presented QUEEN @carrieunderwood with Female Video of the Year for her inspirational video for “Love Wins” #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/ArIeDJD7Wg — CMT (@CMT) June 6, 2019

When ZBB won, he told off the haters...

Tanya Tucker came to play with the fashion gurus on the CMT Red Carpet...

“I don’t understand why anybody would think a woman couldn’t do a job a man could do.” - @tanya_tucker on the #CMTawards red carpet@CitiBank believes in the power of women in music. #SeeHerHearHer pic.twitter.com/b043ouqfvL — CMT (@CMT) June 6, 2019

So cute! Luke Byran picked out the shoes for his wife's red carpet look.

I picked out the pink shoes #CMTawards pic.twitter.com/iAHnUUffDn — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 6, 2019

Carrie Underwood taking her seat is just about everything for us.

Y’all....Omg! I’m crying. Take a look at @carrieunderwood making her way to her seat at the #CMTawards....and sitting down....Also let me mention how beautiful she looks! @CMT pic.twitter.com/q9ACpsth1v — Jordon (@jmordoyne) June 6, 2019

Oh hey TR!

-- @ThomasRhett is ROCKING this suit on the #CMTawards red carpet!



Don't miss his performance with @littlebigtown TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/DBN8SIXOcw — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

So many baby bumps on the red carpet!!! Our country family continues to grow...

My face right now = ------------@kanebrown and Katelyn Jae are as cute as ever on the #CMTawards red carpet! Don't miss Kane's performance TONIGHT at 8/7c ☀️ pic.twitter.com/4GgUCBnqNd — CMT (@CMT) June 5, 2019

And Kelsea Ballerini crushed her performance of "Miss Me More"!

Adorbs...

And that serious girl power moment with Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Carley Pearce, and Martina McBride. Can we just talk about how good Tanya Tucker looks?!!

Dan and Shay performed in the middle of Lower Broadway in Nashville! This stage is so cool!

It definitely was a night for the women! This collab is on point with Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow!

And of course, it's Midland...being Midland! HA!

Boys II Men performed with Brett Young!!!!

More baby bumps... with Brett Young and his wife!

Such a fun night for country music!