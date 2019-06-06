Hottest Performances And Fashion at CMT Music Awards

June 6, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Rick Diamond / Stringer/ Getty

CMT Music Awards is always country's night to rock out! The fashion was banging and the performances were all on fire! 

Maren Morris always rocks the red carpet! Plus Maren had a great accessory... her husband, Ryan Hurd!  

This performance of "Beer Never Broke My Heart" with Luke Combs makes us wish it was already November, and we were at the Tacoma Dome... and his wife singing along to the song at the top of her lungs has us all in the feels! 

Kane Brown kicked things off with "Short Skirt Weather"! YAAAAAS! 

Trisha Yearwood was there to  present Carrie Underwood with Video of the Year!! We love her! 

When ZBB won, he told off the haters... 

Tanya Tucker came to play with the fashion gurus on the CMT Red Carpet... 

So cute! Luke Byran picked out the shoes for his wife's red carpet look. 

Carrie Underwood taking her seat is just about everything for us. 

Oh hey TR! 

 

So many baby bumps on the red carpet!!! Our country family continues to grow... 

And Kelsea Ballerini crushed her performance of "Miss Me More"! 

Adorbs...

And that serious girl power moment with Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Carley Pearce, and Martina McBride. Can we just talk about how good Tanya Tucker looks?!! 

Dan and Shay performed in the middle of Lower Broadway in Nashville! This stage is so cool! 

It definitely was a night for the women! This collab is on point with Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow! 

And of course, it's Midland...being Midland! HA!  

Boys II Men performed with Brett Young!!!! 

More baby bumps... with Brett Young and his wife! 

Such a fun night for country music! 

 

 

