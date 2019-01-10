How To Get Around the Seattle Squeeze 99 Shutdown

After tomorrow, Seattle drivers will never travel the Alaskan Way Viaduct through downtown again. That's when the "Seattle Squeeze" kicks off with as many as 90,000 drivers having to find a new way to get through downtown.

Many people are feeling nostalgic about the Seattle viaduct and are taking one last video of their drive over it.

If you are stuck downtown, here's a deal that's hard to refuse. Ivar's is offering a free cup of chowder during the entire shut down!

So how do we get around Seattle when SR 99 shuts down? Here's a few suggestions from WA DOT.

1. Bus routes that normally use the Alaskan Way viaduct could take an hour longer.

The affected bus routes are the 21x, 37, 55, 56, 57, 113, 120, 121, 122, 123, 125 and the Rapid Ride C Line. The new routes will take effect at 8 p.m. Friday - two hours ahead of the planned closure of the viaduct. Here's a series of Youtube videos that map out the buses new routes.

2. You could walk, bus, or ride your bike! Look a the difference when we change up our commute!

Hey Seattle! Wondering why changing your method of commuting during the #ViaductShutdown is important?

3. Car pool with your co-workers, spouses, or friends. Ride shares are fun!

REALIGN99 CLOSURE TRAVEL TIP: Rideshare!



REALIGN99 CLOSURE TRAVEL TIP: Rideshare!

Why commute alone when you can commute with friends?!

4. Leave earlier/ later for your commute.

5. Work from home! (awwww...we would love to do this. Radio in our pee jays...can we boss?!!)

I know this meme is soooo 2018, but if it gets people to think about how to get around during #Realign99...



Only 3⃣ MORE DAYS! We need everyone's help during the #viaduct closure to avoid gridlock.

Check out the entrance to the tunnel that is being unearthed on the left side of these photos.

Construction Indiana Jones would dig: Crews have begun uncovering a tunnel entrance that has sat, buried and waiting, beneath the northbound SR 99 on-ramp by the stadiums.

Here's a few agencies to follow to help you with the #99Realign.

Have you heard the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes for good at 10 p.m. Friday? You have? Oh good. You may be wondering where to get info during the 3-week #Realign99 closure.

6. Local celebrity chef Tom Douglas has created "99 Reasons to Stay Downtown", and they're all delicious!

99 Reasons To Stay Downtown

TanakaSan (6th& Lenora, Inside Via6)

1. Happy Hour Extended Until 7pm! 3pm-7pm Daily

2. $3.00 off Sake Slushies

3. Big Bertha Soju Boilermaker: $9

4. Demolition Dumpling Pile: Daily Dumpling Selections $10 and Under

5. Honker Potsticker Plate: Pork Dumplings, Side of Rice, with a Rainier Tall Boy: $11

6. Tunnel of Power: All the Appetizers including Wings, Ribs, Potstickers, Rice Cakes, Spicy Tuna, Rice Chips: $18

7. Road Wok Ahead Rice Bowl: Rice with 5-Spice Pork & Beef Ragu topped with a Fried Egg: $8

Palace Kitchen (5th& Lenora)

8. Happy Hour Every Day 4:30-6:00pm and 11:30pm-1am

9. Sit & Stay Tanqueray Gin Martini: $9

10. Bertha's Belvedere Vodka Martini: $9

11. The OG Palace Olive Poppers: $10

12. Mussels from the Fire, garlic and white wine: $7

13. Seattle's Favorite Wood Grilled Chicken Wings, Cilantro Sour Cream: $7

14. Not-Your-Routine Poutine: Crispy Pig Ear Poutine w/ Bacon Gravy, Cheese Curd: $5

15. 5th-Ave-Must-Have Steak Frites: 6oz NY Strip, Smoked Paprika Fries, Sauce Au Poivre Vert: $15

16. Palace Burger Royale: Hand Ground Washington Chuck, Walla Walla Onion, Dahlia Bakery Bun, Fries: $15

Serious Pie Downtown (4th& Virginia)

17. Hop in the POV Lane: Pie Occupancy Lane during Happy Hour: Buy Any 3 Happy Hour Pizzas and Get 1 Free!

18. Time Killer - Sangria with Splash of Lambrusco: $8

19. Not a Big Dill - House Pickle Plate: $8

20. The Seattle Merge - Affogato, an Espresso Shot Over Your Ice Cream: $8

Cuoco (Terry Ave Building, South Lake Union)

21. Burrow For Spaghetti & Meatballs - All You Can Eat Every Monday: $15

22. Better Bottlenecks: Italian Wines by the glass at Happy Hour $7

23. Gridlock Garlic Bread: $6

24. Tap the Breaks for Negroni on Tap: $13

25. Tear Down This Tiramisu - Zabaglione, Lady Fingers, Espresso: $10

26. Line Cutter: Handmade Pasta Every Day from Pasta Maker Stan: Priceless

Lola (4th& Virginia)

27. Beat the Traffic – Lola is open for breakfast at 6am Monday-Friday!

28. Waze Meze Platter - Dolmades, Falafel, Tzatziki, Pita, Olives: $9.99

29. Don’t Be Bitter Treviso Salad: $13 (Dinner Menu)

30. Greek Martini: $13 (Dinner Menu)

31. Everyone Stay Clam - Happy Hour Penn Cove Clams, Saffron, Grilled bread: $8.50

32. “Donut” Worry About The Traffic – Eat Our Famous Doughnuts: $11

33. Happy Hour Sizzling Kebabs (chicken, squid, mushroom, or pork): $8

34. Happy Hour Flaming Saganaki $8! This value is on fire!

Seatown (2010 Western Ave, North of the Pike Place Market)

35. Happy Hour Offered Every Day 3-6pm

36. 99 Problems But a Fish Ain't One – World Famous Salmon Burger: $9.99

37. Parking Tots – Loaded Tater Tots with Beecher’s Cheese Curds and Mama Lils Peppers: $6

38. Sticky-Shift Teriyaki Ribs – Chinese 12 Spice, Triple Garlic Teriyaki: $2.50 each

39. Red Light, Green Light – Cranberry Infused Gin, Tonic, Lime: $8

40. Yellow Light – Whiskey, Lemon, Rosemary Simple: $8

41. The Buster (RIP Paul Walker) – Tuna Melt, House made Pickles, Mama Lils Aioli: $9.99

42. Gone in 60 Seconds – Classic Oyster Shooter with Local Vodka, House Mary Mix: $8

43. Smokey and the Bandit – Smoked Salmon Dip, Potato Chips: $5

44. Shellfish Drivers – Salish Sea Clams or Mussels in Saffron Broth with Chorizo: $8

Cantina Leña (5th& Lenora)

45. Bumper to Bumper -7oz Coronita and a Shot of Lunazul Reposado: $8.50

46. Diamond Lane - Diamond Spiced Rum, Bottle of Mexican Coke: $10

47. Doble Decker Tacos - Flour Tortilla Wrapped Around a Crispy Corn Tortilla, Smashed Black Beans, Pulled Beef, Fundido, Lime Slaw: $12

48. Car Pool Shrimp Lane - Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Habanero-Pineapple Salsa, Corn Tortilla: $13

49. Alternate Route - Jicama, Pineapple, Cucumber, Citrus Salad: $6

50. Detour - Wines of Mexico Dinner on January 23rd - Delicious Wines from Baja & Menu Pairings: $45

Brave Horse Tavern (Terry Ave Building, South Lake Union)

51. 99 Problems But a Chicken Ain't One - Brave Horse Happy Hour Every Day 3pm-6pm

52. Big Bertha Buckets - Fries, Garlic Toast, Two Dippys: $12 (quarter chicken) $18 (half a chicken)

53. Safety Orange Chicken Wings - Six Smoked Then Fried Wings, Orange Soda Habanero Glaze, Miso Buttermilk, Peanuts, Cilantro: $9

54. Back Off Sliders - Grilled or Fried Tender, B&B Pickle, Honey Mustard, Griddled Dinner Roll: $3.50

55. Road Rage Sliders - Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Tender, B&B Pickle, Griddled Dinner Roll: $3.50

56. Not Too Bad Chicken Sando - Fried or Grilled Tenders, Slaw, Pickles, Comeback Sauce, Buttered Bun: $9

57. Pot Hole O Nuggets - Eight Piece Nuggets and a Dippy: $7

58. Tender Bender - Five Tenders and Two Dippys: $12

59. Demo The Keg - Rotating Draft Beer Special $5

60. Viadoom Boilermaker - Buffalo Trace + Rainier: $8.50

61. Can You Say I Toll You So - Rotating Craft Can Special: $3.00

62. You Might As Well Drink - Any Well Alcohol: $5.00

63. Slow Kentucky Mule - Evan Williams, Lime, Ginger Beer: $7.00

Etta’s (2020 Western Ave, North of the Pike Place Market)

64. King Crab Mary – It's a Snack and a Drink All in One with Prosser Farm Pepper Vodka: $17

65. Join us for Seattle's Shellfish Showcase (thru January 17th) - Screaming Deals on Shellfish!

66. Crabby About Carmageddon? Come in for Crabby Hour (M-F 3:30pm-5:30pm, Sat-Sun 4pm-5pm in the Bar) – Get Messy with Fresh Crab, Crunch on a Crab Rangoon!

67. Western Avenue Pile Up - Pint of Pike Place Pale Ale and a Pile of Fries: $9

68. Stay Clam and Chowder On - Cup of Chowder and Small Green Salad: $12

Dahlia Bakery (Next to Dahlia Lounge, 4th& Virginia)

69. Crash Test Yummies Happy Hour – Rotation of Featured Items will be 20% off Monday-Friday 10am-11am

70. Traffic Jam Cookie - Brown Sugar Dulce de Leche Snickerdoodle: $3

71. Eat Your Feelings on the Way Home - Slice of Triple Coconut Cream Pie: $7.75 or Coco Pie Bite: $3

Serious Pie & Biscuit Westlake (Westlake & Harrison, South Lake Union)

72. Hop in the POV Lane: Pie Occupancy Lane during Happy Hour: Buy Any 3 Happy Hour Pizzas and Get 1 Free!

73. The Seattle Merge - Affogato, an Espresso Shot Over Your Ice Cream: $8

74. The Old 99 Old Fashioned: $12

75. The Carpool Boulevardier: $11

Dahlia Lounge (4th& Virginia)

76. Dahlia Lounge's Happy Hour - Join us daily 4:30pm-6pm in the bar!

77. In a Pickle - Dry Cured Salami with Pickled Prosser Jalapeños: $6

78. Olive the Cars - Castelvetrano Olives and Almonds: $6

79. Crabby Commuter - Dungeness Crab Crostini with Garlic Mayo and Fennel: $6

80. Don’t Get Cod on I-5 - Fried Cod with Pickled Rhubarb and Remoulade: $6

81. Kaleful Out There - Kale and Squash with Toasted Hazelnut: $6

82. Orange Ya Gonna Stay Downtown - Endive and Orange with Olive and Burrata: $6

83. Driving Was a Misteak - Grilled Skirt Steak with Arugula Pesto: $6

84. Vroom Vroom Shroom- Grilled Mushroom with Apple and Celery: $6

Hot Stove Society (inside Hotel Ändra, 4th& Virginia)

85. Gridlock Grilled Cheese Lunch Club Class with Chef Lexi on January 23rd: $30

86. Don't Drive & Drink: Wine Tasting 101 with Pamela Hinckley on January 24th: $50

87. Pull Over for Cotechino Sausage Lunch Club with Chef Bridget on January 25th: $30

88. Rambling Route Apple Cider at the Hot Stove Bar: $6.50

Carlile Room (9th & Pine)

89. “Alaskan Way, I Forgive You” - A Happy Hour Inspired by the Grammy Award Nominated Brandi Carlile Album (and horrible traffic)

90. Viaduckfat Hushpuppies - Duck Liver Mousse, Cranberry Jam: $6

91. Fryway 99 - Curried Gravy Fries or Regular Ol' French Fries: $5

92. Beet Your Head Against the Steering Wheel - Beets, Quinoa, Almond, Goat cheese: $6

93. Pass-ta on the Left - Hand Made Pasta, Turmeric Butter, Cauliflower, Nooch: $12

Assembly Hall (inside Via6, 6th& Lenora)

94. Dole Whip Around the Corner - Assembly's Famous Dole Whip: $2.75

95. Shake It Off - Hand Crafted Milk Shakes (Vanilla, Chocolate, Salted Maple, Chocolate-Peanut Butter, or Pineapple): $3.00

96. Crouching in Traffic Juice: Fresh Squeezed Strawberry, Spinach, Pineapple, Beet, Parsley: $8.00

97. Avoid Your Wake Up Call Juice: Yerba Mate, Pineapple, Kale, Orange: $9.00

98. Traffic is Not-So-Awful Falafel Waffle - Falafel Waffle Batter Crisped on a Waffle Iron, Tzatziki, Cucumber-Tomato Salad, Feta, Pickled Beets: $10.00

99. Battery Street Breakfast Burrito - Bacon, Smoky Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Salsa, Tabasco Sour Cream, Habanero Jack Cheese: $10.00

As we wave one last goodbye to the Alaskan Way Viaduct, let's remember it in all it's downtown Seattle glory!