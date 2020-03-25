How Long Will My Toilet Paper Stash Last? This TP Calculator Will Tell You!

Even though we keep being told there is plenty of toilet paper, we are still hoarding it. So now there's a new online toilet paper caculator that you can use at your house to help you know just how much your stash will last.

This is a great math lesson for the kids too! It's a sliding scale. You enter how many rolls you have and how many times you are using TP per person each day.

Calculate yours HERE!

Here's my stash... and I'm about to calculate!

I just took used the calculator, and it's super easy. And yes, we are definitely hoarding. I'm at 171% of what I should have right now.