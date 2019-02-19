How Miranda Lambert Met Her NYPD Husband

It's the secret wedding that's got everyone talking. So who is Miranda Lambert's new husband Brendan McLoughlin?

We know that Brendan is an NYPD officer. But did you know Miranda met him on the set of GMA when she performed on the show back in November with the Pistol Annies?

Friends close to the couple say they connected because of Miranda Lambert's family connection to law enforcement. Her father is a private investigator. Brenden is a Staten Island cop who is praised for his heroic work in the force.

This week these fine officers showed what we do best in #Midtown. PO McLoughlin apprehended perpetrator in a bank robbery in progress & PO Donato had a pick up arrest of a truck burglary closing out several open complaints. Job well done guys!! #ItsWhatWeDo #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/7SooN2O9GS — NYPD Midtown South (@NYPDMTS) March 12, 2018

He's also a new dad! McLoughlin is the father of a 3 month old child from a previous relationship. The baby was born in November of 2018.

Miranda and Brendan met around the time the new baby was born. Here's the thing about all of this... Us Weekly is reporting that there's more to the story.

According to the Brendan McLoughlin's former fiance and mother of his new child, he cheated on his fiancée and got another woman pregnant.

Carol Bruno tells Us Weekly that her daughter Jackie Bruno was engaged to the New York City police officer and was blindsided by his infidelity. “She was engaged to Brendan and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant,” Carol tells Us. “It’s all true.”

Here's the entire article with mor details about how the fiance and mother found out.

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/miranda-lambert-husband-c...

Brendan also tried his hand at modeling once upon a time. From People Magazine:

With dashing good looks, it’s no wonder McLoughlin seems to have once created himself a profile on Model Mayhem, a popular site for models to network as well as seek and secure jobs. “My name is Brendan McLoughlin. I am 19 years old and live in New York. I am on this site to build my portfolio,” reads a Model Mayhem profile page, last updated in 2011 and showing a shirtless picture of McLoughlin.

For now Miranda's husband will stay in New York to be close to his new child. Miranda and Brendan look really happy together, and we do with them all the best.