How Our Favorite Country Stars are Spending Their Quarantine Life

Our favorite country stars are just like us, trying to flatten the curve by staying home and living that quarantine life. So what have they been up to? Let's check in on a few of our favorites...

Carrie Underwood has a good idea of how to pass the time!

Now’ s a good time to listen to some new music...Today, I listened to the new @KelseaBallerini album. Early favorite is DEFINITELY #HoleInTheBottle ! ------ Cheers! ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 23, 2020

Brett Young can't see his wife and baby until he finishes quarantine, because he was overseas recently.

CATCH // QUARANTINED ⚾ Because I’m still stuck on the bus and my service isn’t good enough to livestream yet.....I thought I’d post a lil acoustic tune. Thanks so much for all the incredible support for this song. I miss y’all and hope you’re staying safe! -B -- by Bubba Irwin pic.twitter.com/MhmNBPLB6a — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) March 22, 2020

There's a #DeepCutsChallenge going around with our favorites! Thomas Rhett whipped out one of my all-time favorite Hank Jr. songs... Blues Man!

I nominate @morganwallen A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT

To keep from going stir crazy, Russell Dickerson and his wife joined Tick Tok!

@KAILEYDICKERSON’s FIRST TIK TOK!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHH! A post shared by Russell Dickerson (@russelled) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:31pm PDT

Tim McGraw playing piano and singing Lionel Richie! YES!

Darius Rucker taking on the #DeepCutChallenge!

Posts in your peejays are the new normal for Carly Pearce!

And Carly gettin' on the real...

Jimmie Allen is telling stories...oh MY!

And finally Maren Morris being her beautiful, pregnant self... baby is due March 30th!