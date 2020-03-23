How Our Favorite Country Stars are Spending Their Quarantine Life

March 23, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Jason Kempin / Staff/ Getty/ Matt Winkelmeyer/ Paul Morigi

Our favorite country stars are just like us, trying to flatten the curve by staying home and living that quarantine life.  So what have they been up to? Let's check in on a few of our favorites... 

Carrie Underwood has a good idea of how to pass the time! 

Brett Young can't see his wife and baby until he finishes quarantine, because he was overseas recently. 

There's a #DeepCutsChallenge going around with our favorites! Thomas Rhett whipped out one of my all-time favorite Hank Jr. songs... Blues Man! 

I nominate @morganwallen

To keep from going stir crazy, Russell Dickerson and his wife joined Tick Tok! 

@KAILEYDICKERSON’s FIRST TIK TOK!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

Tim McGraw playing piano and singing Lionel Richie! YES! 

Thinking about everyone. #MyLove by @lionelrichie --: Maggie McGraw

Darius Rucker taking on the #DeepCutChallenge! 

Posts in your peejays are the new normal for Carly Pearce! 

The new normal of “live shows”— online, in your PJs... we miss y’all so much and hope we’ll be back on the road soon!!! --♥️----

And Carly gettin' on the real...

I’m used to the majority of my days & nights involving hair extensions, lashes & lots of make up. During this time, it’s been nice being still in my thoughts, but also getting back to my true self and being still & okay with that. Hi from a no make up, wet hair gal hangin inside ♥️

Jimmie Allen is telling stories...oh MY! 

Pissed The Bed

And finally Maren Morris being her beautiful, pregnant self... baby is due March 30th! 

Harry Belafonte issuing an eviction notice for this baby. ----

