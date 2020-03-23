How Our Favorite Country Stars are Spending Their Quarantine Life
Our favorite country stars are just like us, trying to flatten the curve by staying home and living that quarantine life. So what have they been up to? Let's check in on a few of our favorites...
Carrie Underwood has a good idea of how to pass the time!
Now’ s a good time to listen to some new music...Today, I listened to the new @KelseaBallerini album. Early favorite is DEFINITELY #HoleInTheBottle ! ------ Cheers! ❤️— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 23, 2020
Brett Young can't see his wife and baby until he finishes quarantine, because he was overseas recently.
CATCH // QUARANTINED ⚾ Because I’m still stuck on the bus and my service isn’t good enough to livestream yet.....I thought I’d post a lil acoustic tune. Thanks so much for all the incredible support for this song. I miss y’all and hope you’re staying safe! -B -- by Bubba Irwin pic.twitter.com/MhmNBPLB6a— Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) March 22, 2020
There's a #DeepCutsChallenge going around with our favorites! Thomas Rhett whipped out one of my all-time favorite Hank Jr. songs... Blues Man!
To keep from going stir crazy, Russell Dickerson and his wife joined Tick Tok!
Tim McGraw playing piano and singing Lionel Richie! YES!
Thinking about everyone. #MyLove by @lionelrichie --: Maggie McGraw
Darius Rucker taking on the #DeepCutChallenge!
#DeepCutChallenge— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 22, 2020
Ok @TheTimMcGraw & @BradPaisley loved @John_Schneider and @SteveWariner on your #DeepCutChallenge & I heard the Challenge so here is a little Foster & Lloyd for ya. @RadneyFoster, @BillLloydMusic & I challenge @CharlesKelleyla @LukeBryanOnline & @Jason_Aldean pic.twitter.com/gntkzR5elt
Posts in your peejays are the new normal for Carly Pearce!
The new normal of “live shows”— online, in your PJs... we miss y’all so much and hope we’ll be back on the road soon!!! --♥️----
And Carly gettin' on the real...
I’m used to the majority of my days & nights involving hair extensions, lashes & lots of make up. During this time, it’s been nice being still in my thoughts, but also getting back to my true self and being still & okay with that. Hi from a no make up, wet hair gal hangin inside ♥️
Jimmie Allen is telling stories...oh MY!
And finally Maren Morris being her beautiful, pregnant self... baby is due March 30th!
Harry Belafonte issuing an eviction notice for this baby. ----