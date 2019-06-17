How Our Favorite Country Stars Celebrated Father's Day

So that's where our favorite country artists learned about Merle Haggard, Jeeps, and fried eggs with bacon! Check out how they spent Father's Day!

Look at Rick Lambert, Miranda Lambert's father. He's a happy guy! Cute photo Miranda!

Happy Father’s Day to this one. Thanks for teaching me how to play a guitar, write a song, handle a gun, and stand strong in who I am. For all the haggard songs and for all the fried eggs and bacon first thing in the morning for 35 years. #RickLambert #yallwantsomeeggs? pic.twitter.com/P9VMNzpZSk — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 16, 2019

Kelsea Ballerini learned her love of Jeeps from her dad.

where I got my love of spaghetti, Frank Sinatra, & Jeeps. Happy Father’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c4Eg2P75qS — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 17, 2019

Wow Jason Aldean and his dad look so much alike!

Some men are meant to be Dads and Pa Pa’s. This man is one of them. Happy Fathers Day Pops. Thank you and we love you. pic.twitter.com/KJ7rLyqYvh — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) June 16, 2019

Jake Owen spent Father's Day with his daughter Pearl.

Pretty sweet way to spend Father’s Day weekend. Pearl is my saving grace. I don’t know what I ever did to deserve a gift like her in my life. pic.twitter.com/4Rk6o888j0 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) June 16, 2019

Now we know where Dustin Lynch got those gorgeous teeth!

Happy Father’s Day to this legend! pic.twitter.com/2r8ABVqyhl — Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynch) June 16, 2019

Wow, Chris Janson's family is so beautiful! Look at all those kids!!!

This kids are Everything! God o love Bein’ a dad. Happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/FXiSpkTsm3 — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) June 16, 2019

And a rare photo of Carrie Underwood's children... so cute with pops!

Look at the resemblance of Cole Swindell and his father! WOW!

Happy Father’s Day A post shared by Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) on Jun 16, 2019 at 4:07am PDT

Love everything about this Chase Rice!