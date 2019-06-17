How Our Favorite Country Stars Celebrated Father's Day

June 17, 2019
So that's where our favorite country artists learned about Merle Haggard, Jeeps, and fried eggs with bacon! Check out how they spent Father's Day! 

Look at Rick Lambert, Miranda Lambert's father. He's a happy guy! Cute photo Miranda! 

Kelsea Ballerini learned her love of Jeeps from her dad. 

Wow Jason Aldean and his dad look so much alike! 

Jake Owen spent Father's Day with his daughter Pearl. 

Now we  know where Dustin Lynch got those gorgeous teeth! 

Wow, Chris Janson's family is so beautiful! Look at all those kids!!! 

And a rare photo of Carrie Underwood's children... so cute with pops! 

I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood! -- To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you! ❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Look at the  resemblance of Cole Swindell and his father! WOW! 

Happy Father’s Day

A post shared by Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) on

Love everything about this Chase Rice! 

Happy Father’s Day dad. Miss him every day, but doesn’t change the fact that he never missed a game, and I’m pretty sure he would have never missed concert. Oh, and he was one bad dude that brought a lot of truth to the old “my dad would whip your dads ass” thing we said as kids.

A post shared by CHASE RICE (@chaserice) on

 

 

