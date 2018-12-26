How Our Favorite Country Stars Spent Christmas

December 26, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Country stars are just like us. They spend the holidays with the ones they love. Thank you Instagram for giving us a peak into their Christmas Day activities. 

Let's kick things off with Carrie Underwood and her growing family... 

Merry Christmas!! The best day of the year calls for family onesies!! Happy birthday Jesus!!

A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on

 

Luke Bryan and his adorable crew... 

Merry Christmas from the Griswold’s....------

A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on

Thomas and Lauren Rhett.. stop being sooooo awesome! lol

I am crying laughing at Willa Gray climbing up Tim’s head in this video trying to get on the pyramid ---- and then looking at us all like we’re CRAZY! Probably because we are haha Merry Christmas from our NUTSO family (and our matching pj’s --) to yours ------❤️--✨

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Ok, one more because well...it's Thomas and Lauen! 

Merry Christmas from the Akins --❤️--✨ (with a pic of our Christmas card hahah) #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear

A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on

Kenny Chesney...no surprises here... 

Merry Christmas, @noshoesnation

A post shared by Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) on

Keith Urban and Nicole...always the sweetest! 

Merry Christmas everyone - thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! - us❤️

A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

Of course Brett Eldredge spent Christmas with Edgar... 

Sitting under this tree with my family close by, I can’t help but think of how magical this holiday season has been...thank you for taking me on a Christmas ride of a life time and letting me be a part of your Christmas memories...I love you...MERRY CHRISTMAS, sleep in heavenly peace.

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

Newly engaged Michael Ray with Carly Pearce and their family.

PJ Classic Christmas ----

A post shared by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic) on

And newly married Brett Young and his beautiful wife. 

MARRIED // CHRISTMAS -- @taylormillsyoung and I did our first Christmas as husband and wife together, alone.....in one of our favorite cities. Part of starting your life with somebody is starting new traditions. I think this one is going to stick. Family is everything, and we hope y’all had an incredible Christmas with yours. God bless you all. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! ----

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

 

Chris Lane spent Christmas with the former Bachelorette Lauren. 

-- Merry Christmas --

A post shared by Chris Lane (@iamchrislane) on

 

Jason Aldean's son Memphis... so cute! 

--MERRY CHRISTMAS!--

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

Raelyn and her hubby! 

MERRY CHRISTMAS YA FILTHY ANIMALS. --: @josephllanes

A post shared by R A E L Y N N (@raelynnofficial) on

 

Tags: 
Christmas
Country Stars
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 21st, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 21st, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday December 20th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday December 19th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday December 18th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday December 17th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes