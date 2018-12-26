How Our Favorite Country Stars Spent Christmas
Country stars are just like us. They spend the holidays with the ones they love. Thank you Instagram for giving us a peak into their Christmas Day activities.
Let's kick things off with Carrie Underwood and her growing family...
Merry Christmas!! The best day of the year calls for family onesies!! Happy birthday Jesus!!
Luke Bryan and his adorable crew...
Thomas and Lauren Rhett.. stop being sooooo awesome! lol
I am crying laughing at Willa Gray climbing up Tim’s head in this video trying to get on the pyramid ---- and then looking at us all like we’re CRAZY! Probably because we are haha Merry Christmas from our NUTSO family (and our matching pj’s --) to yours ------❤️--✨
Ok, one more because well...it's Thomas and Lauen!
Merry Christmas from the Akins --❤️--✨ (with a pic of our Christmas card hahah) #itsthemostwonderfultimeoftheyear
Kenny Chesney...no surprises here...
Keith Urban and Nicole...always the sweetest!
Merry Christmas everyone - thank you for ALL the love this year. We send love to every one of YOU!!!!! - us❤️
Of course Brett Eldredge spent Christmas with Edgar...
Sitting under this tree with my family close by, I can’t help but think of how magical this holiday season has been...thank you for taking me on a Christmas ride of a life time and letting me be a part of your Christmas memories...I love you...MERRY CHRISTMAS, sleep in heavenly peace.
Newly engaged Michael Ray with Carly Pearce and their family.
And newly married Brett Young and his beautiful wife.
MARRIED // CHRISTMAS -- @taylormillsyoung and I did our first Christmas as husband and wife together, alone.....in one of our favorite cities. Part of starting your life with somebody is starting new traditions. I think this one is going to stick. Family is everything, and we hope y’all had an incredible Christmas with yours. God bless you all. MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!! ----
Chris Lane spent Christmas with the former Bachelorette Lauren.
Jason Aldean's son Memphis... so cute!
Raelyn and her hubby!