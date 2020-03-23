How To Actually Work... While You're Working from Home

When you're working from home, every day is VERY casual Friday. You're probably sitting in your robe as we speak. So here are a few simple tips to follow to keep you on track, productive, and from going completely mad while working from home.

1. Set a schedule and stick to it. Get up on time, make coffee, get dressed (getting dressed is a big deal, I allow myself 1 pajama day a week). You’re going to work, act like it.



2. Create a workspace preferably in a room with a door, working at the kitchen island is difficult for long periods.



3. Cut distractions by informing your kid/ husband/ wife or whoever (my case Dixie Bell who is SO needy) when you have meetings, when the door is closed it means do not disturb etc.



4. Make a list everyday of the things you need to accomplish. Working at home can be distracting, discipline is important.



5. Need a break, take a break. Working at home means work never goes away, separate yourself and for the love of your sanity don't send emails at 2 am.



6. Don’t forget to shower! You smell, no one is here to tell you.



7. If your kid is at home, make them a schedule too, it’ll help the distraction part of your day.



8. Don’t forget you still know people outside your house, text them, say hi, stay sane.



9. Plan meals! Working from home means you might only get a few minutes between meetings, if you have a meal plan for lunch, you’re not standing at the fridge trying to eat well vs. grabbing snacks.



10. No drinking before quitting time. Seems obvious but ... ya know.

Bonus Points: This is what I did today...