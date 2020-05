The temptation is very strong! I get it. I've had those urges come over me too while in quaratine. So, if you're going to take the plunge and cut your own hair, at least do it with a bit of at home training.

Here’s @bradmondonyc ’s best advice for cutting your bangs at home pic.twitter.com/L18hRg795j — Beauty Insider (@BeautyInsider) May 17, 2020