Inside Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty Tour 360" Rehearsals

April 3, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Larry McCormack-USA TODAY Sports

Carrie Underwood is taking fans behind the scenes of our "Cry Pretty Tour 360" rehearsals. She brings her all female line up to the Tacoma Dome on May 24th, and we can't wait! 

First Carrie tweeted to her fans that she was getting back to work and ready to hit the road. 

Looks like they're running the music before they put it on the stage. Smart! It's gotta sound awesome!  

Gang’s all here. Great first day of rehearsals! Can’t wait for the #CryPrettyTour360 ---- --: @jeffjohnsonimages

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Then Carrie Underwood shared a photo of what is no doubt her shredding on the guitar! 

Keep listening to win your Carrie Underwood tix from the Wolf! 

 

