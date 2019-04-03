Inside Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty Tour 360" Rehearsals

Carrie Underwood is taking fans behind the scenes of our "Cry Pretty Tour 360" rehearsals. She brings her all female line up to the Tacoma Dome on May 24th, and we can't wait!

First Carrie tweeted to her fans that she was getting back to work and ready to hit the road.

You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPretty360 tour! We play our first show exactly one month from today! It’s getting real! #LetsDoThis #CantWait — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 1, 2019

Looks like they're running the music before they put it on the stage. Smart! It's gotta sound awesome!

Gang’s all here. Great first day of rehearsals! Can’t wait for the #CryPrettyTour360 ---- pic.twitter.com/ZHHkpAgvIr — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 2, 2019

Then Carrie Underwood shared a photo of what is no doubt her shredding on the guitar!

