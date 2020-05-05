Return of Beastmode to Seattle?!!

May 5, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Christian Petersen / Staff

Christian Petersen / Staff/ Getty

Wolf Blog

Is Beastmode back for the fall?! That's the rumor as talks unfold between Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks. 

In pure Beastmode fashion when asked about the rumors, Marshawn simply said, "it's almost on the expect the unexpected- if it works out, and I get back up there, it is what it is". 

Marshawn Lynch shared the news: 

He also said, if it doesn't work ou, "S*#! I'm living good so I aint really trippin' too much".

This was December 2019, and we all know the significant role Beastmode took on in the playoffs. 

That time he pulled us to within 5! 

 

Bring back Beastmode and the Skittles!!! Go Hawks! 

Beastmode
Marshawn Lynch
Seattle
NFL
running back