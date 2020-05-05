Return of Beastmode to Seattle?!!

Is Beastmode back for the fall?! That's the rumor as talks unfold between Marshawn Lynch and the Seattle Seahawks.

In pure Beastmode fashion when asked about the rumors, Marshawn simply said, "it's almost on the expect the unexpected- if it works out, and I get back up there, it is what it is".

Marshawn Lynch shared the news:

Marshawn Lynch told @notthefakeSVP that his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks about a potential return to Seattle. https://t.co/dpleGXgZTl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 5, 2020

He also said, if it doesn't work ou, "S*#! I'm living good so I aint really trippin' too much".

Marshawn Lynch talking about his future in the NFL: Said he's gonna get his agent and talk with Seattle and see what happens. If it doesn't workout he said "Shit I'm living good so I aint really trippin' too much" -- pic.twitter.com/P5Yj3pwrbh — Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@FTBeard1) May 5, 2020

This was December 2019, and we all know the significant role Beastmode took on in the playoffs.

That time he pulled us to within 5!

We’ve got a game here. --



Beastmode pulls Seattle within five.



(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Y09SNSEbAk — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 13, 2020

Bring back Beastmode and the Skittles!!! Go Hawks!